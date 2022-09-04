Frontline News
More Breaking News
MedicalUS NewsWorld NewsLegal NewsOpinionBlogsSpiritual ReckoningSports & EntertainmentPushback-ResistanceColumnistsWords of Support

Words of Support

Letters to Dr Gold: Margaret Brody, MD

Words of Support

Letters to Dr Gold: Margaret Brody, MD

Sep 02, 2022

Letters to Dr Gold: Regina McQueen

Words of Support

Letters to Dr Gold: Regina McQueen

Sep 02, 2022

Letters to Dr Gold: The Riddle Family

Words of Support

Letters to Dr Gold: The Riddle Family

Sep 01, 2022

Most Popular

Trump responds to Alex Jones warning on COVID vaccine

Trump responds to Alex Jones warning on COVID vaccine

Listen: America's Frontline News Roundup

Listen: America's Frontline News Roundup

Rockefeller Foundation project invests $7.2 million to push COVID-19 injections

Rockefeller Foundation project invests $7.2 million to push COVID-19 injections

Breaking: Researcher appointed by Israel Health Ministry determines COVID vaccine causes serious long-term side effects

Breaking: Researcher appointed by Israel Health Ministry determines COVID vaccine causes serious long-term side effects

2 dead, 74 injured at marathon in South Africa

2 dead, 74 injured at marathon in South Africa

Saving Lives

Frontline Flash

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Huge Victory for our Military’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Huge Victory for our Military’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Monkeypox: Facts over Fear’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Monkeypox: Facts over Fear’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Real Science on Mask Mandates’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Real Science on Mask Mandates’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Monkeypox Jab: Just Say No!’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Monkeypox Jab: Just Say No!’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Renewed EUA Equals More Control’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Renewed EUA Equals More Control’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ On Location: "Health Equity - Redefine the Systems" featuring James Lindsay

Frontline Flash™ On Location: "Health Equity - Redefine the Systems" featuring James Lindsay

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Why Health Experts are Quitting’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Why Health Experts are Quitting’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ On Location: "Anyone Can Make a Difference" featuring Taylor Hansen

Frontline Flash™ On Location: "Anyone Can Make a Difference" featuring Taylor Hansen

Americas Frontline Doctors
America's Frontline Doctors Logo

Support the cause

Donations raised will support our efforts to educate the American public and political leaders.

Join Us
Privacy Policy
Americas Frontline Doctors
0:00
0:00
Additional Episodes