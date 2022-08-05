Frontline News
US News

Twitter suspends world-renowned scientist for connecting monkeypox to COVID shot

Aug 05, 2022

Google sends Republican fundraising emails to spam, says GOP chairwoman

Aug 04, 2022

Biden admin kills terrorist already reported dead

Aug 03, 2022

Report finds DC school vaccine mandate racist

Aug 03, 2022

WARNING: You may be a Militia Violent Extremist

Aug 03, 2022

Israel sees low turnout to inject small children with COVID-19 shots

Aug 02, 2022

Public health officials made over $500K while shutting down businesses, data show

Aug 02, 2022

Man calls police on ATF agent demanding to see his gun

Aug 02, 2022

Dr Gold’s judge accused of racism, misogyny

Aug 02, 2022

Doctor explains why establishment will not investigate vaccine injuries, deaths

Aug 02, 2022

