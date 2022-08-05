US News
Twitter suspends world-renowned scientist for connecting monkeypox to COVID shot
Aug 05, 2022
Google sends Republican fundraising emails to spam, says GOP chairwoman
Aug 04, 2022
Biden admin kills terrorist already reported dead
Aug 03, 2022
Report finds DC school vaccine mandate racist
WARNING: You may be a Militia Violent Extremist
Israel sees low turnout to inject small children with COVID-19 shots
Aug 02, 2022
Public health officials made over $500K while shutting down businesses, data show
Man calls police on ATF agent demanding to see his gun
Dr Gold’s judge accused of racism, misogyny
Doctor explains why establishment will not investigate vaccine injuries, deaths
Meet the secret COVID unit behind Trudeau’s vaccine travel mandate
San Francisco plans monkeypox superspreader event after declaring emergency
Doctor who cheered ‘No Jab, No Job’ suffers sudden heart attack
Sixth young Canadian doctor in 2 weeks 'dies suddenly'
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘A Prescription For Propaganda’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘A Tale of Two Prisoners’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘What Exactly Is an EUA?’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Historic Victory for Medical Freedom’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Frontline Flash™ On Location: "We're Going to Keep Fighting" featuring Dr. Simone Gold
Frontline Flash™ On Location: "#FreeDrGold: Push Back With The Truth" featuring Joey Gilbert
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘ Victory Over Medical Discrimination’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Frontline Flash™ On Location: "Personal Excellence is the Answer" feat. Ian Smith
Donations raised will support our efforts to educate the American public and political leaders.