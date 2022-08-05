Frontline News
More Breaking News
MedicalUS NewsWorld NewsLegal NewsOpinionSpiritual ReckoningSports & EntertainmentPushback-Resistance

Spiritual Reckoning

California Gov Newsom becomes unwitting ministry donor after lawsuit

Spiritual Reckoning

California Gov Newsom becomes unwitting ministry donor after lawsuit

Jul 15, 2022

No, AOC, Judaism does not sanction abortion

Spiritual Reckoning

No, AOC, Judaism does not sanction abortion

May 24, 2022

Bill Gates' struggle against reality - Opinion

Spiritual Reckoning

Bill Gates' struggle against reality - Opinion

May 05, 2022

INCREDIBLE: Freedom trucker helps CBC reporters out of ditch

Spiritual Reckoning

INCREDIBLE: Freedom trucker helps CBC reporters out of ditch

Feb 24, 2022

Protests ramping up for Canadian freedom activist held as political prisoner without bail

Spiritual Reckoning

Protests ramping up for Canadian freedom activist held as political prisoner without bail

Feb 24, 2022

Robert Malone reveals who has ‘eyes very wide open’

Spiritual Reckoning

Robert Malone reveals who has ‘eyes very wide open’

Feb 03, 2022

Based on a true story: The Wave

Spiritual Reckoning

Based on a true story: The Wave

Dec 13, 2021

New York rabbinic court prohibits COVID vaccination in children, adolescents, and young adults

Spiritual Reckoning

New York rabbinic court prohibits COVID vaccination in children, adolescents, and young adults

Nov 28, 2021

Jewish court rules: COVID shots for children not obligatory, while one who vaccinates a child and causes death is responsible 'as a murderer'

Spiritual Reckoning

Jewish court rules: COVID shots for children not obligatory, while one who vaccinates a child and causes death is responsible 'as a murderer'

Nov 23, 2021

Abp. Viganò warns US bishops about COVID jab: The Great Reset wants ‘billions of chronically ill people’

Spiritual Reckoning

Abp. Viganò warns US bishops about COVID jab: The Great Reset wants ‘billions of chronically ill people’

Nov 23, 2021

Most Popular

Meet the secret COVID unit behind Trudeau’s vaccine travel mandate

Meet the secret COVID unit behind Trudeau’s vaccine travel mandate

WARNING: You may be a Militia Violent Extremist

WARNING: You may be a Militia Violent Extremist

San Francisco plans monkeypox superspreader event after declaring emergency

San Francisco plans monkeypox superspreader event after declaring emergency

Doctor who cheered ‘No Jab, No Job’ suffers sudden heart attack

Doctor who cheered ‘No Jab, No Job’ suffers sudden heart attack

Sixth young Canadian doctor in 2 weeks 'dies suddenly'

Sixth young Canadian doctor in 2 weeks 'dies suddenly'

The Cost Of Courage - americasfrontlinedoctors.org

Frontline Flash

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘A Prescription For Propaganda’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘A Prescription For Propaganda’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘A Tale of Two Prisoners’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘A Tale of Two Prisoners’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘What Exactly Is an EUA?’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘What Exactly Is an EUA?’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Historic Victory for Medical Freedom’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Historic Victory for Medical Freedom’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ On Location: "We're Going to Keep Fighting" featuring Dr. Simone Gold

Frontline Flash™ On Location: "We're Going to Keep Fighting" featuring Dr. Simone Gold

Frontline Flash™ On Location: "#FreeDrGold: Push Back With The Truth" featuring Joey Gilbert

Frontline Flash™ On Location: "#FreeDrGold: Push Back With The Truth" featuring Joey Gilbert

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘ Victory Over Medical Discrimination’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘ Victory Over Medical Discrimination’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ On Location: "Personal Excellence is the Answer" feat. Ian Smith

Frontline Flash™ On Location: "Personal Excellence is the Answer" feat. Ian Smith

Americas Frontline Doctors
America's Frontline Doctors Logo

Support the cause

Donations raised will support our efforts to educate the American public and political leaders.

Join Us
Privacy Policy
Americas Frontline Doctors
0:00
0:00
Additional Episodes