Senator Ron Johnson

Medical board refuses challenge by Sen. Johnson to scientific dialogue

Jun 29, 2022

FDA official admits myocarditis ‘fivefold’ in vaccinated children

Jun 24, 2022

Listen to doctors from the Frontline

May 15, 2022

Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko passes away

Israel caught hiding children's vaccine injuries

Watch: 1,000 Athletes Collapsing

Comedian who mocked unvaccinated dies suddenly

Olympic swimmer ‘grateful’ for vaccine passes out in pool

Frontline Flash

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘FDA Grants EUA To Jab Babies’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Boosters For Kids: Just Say No’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Mask Mandates Led To More Deaths’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘CA AB 2098: Based On Lies’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘The Loss of Equal Protection’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Mandate Madness In The Military’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘FDA Admits: Covid Equates To Flu’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Flash™ OL: 'You Must Stand Your Ground And Say "NO!"' feat. Dr. Alan Keyes @ ReAwaken America

