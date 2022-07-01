Frontline News
More Breaking News
MedicalUS NewsWorld NewsLegal NewsOpinionBlogsSpiritual ReckoningSports & EntertainmentPushback-ResistanceCDCModernaEarly TreatmentPfizerFDAMyocarditisAnthony FauciSenator Ron Johnson

Pfizer

Vaccine victims with no voice - Vol. 6

Pfizer

Vaccine victims with no voice - Vol. 6

Jul 01, 2022

Israelis protest as elites award Pfizer CEO $1M at exclusive ceremony

Pfizer

Israelis protest as elites award Pfizer CEO $1M at exclusive ceremony

Jun 29, 2022

'The gift of life’: Pfizer CEO receives hero’s welcome in Israel, Israelis respond

Pfizer

'The gift of life’: Pfizer CEO receives hero’s welcome in Israel, Israelis respond

Jun 28, 2022

Awestruck Israeli reporter lobs softball questions at Pfizer CEO

Pfizer

Awestruck Israeli reporter lobs softball questions at Pfizer CEO

Jun 28, 2022

COVID vaccination for pregnant & lactating women: The evidence

Pfizer

COVID vaccination for pregnant & lactating women: The evidence

Jun 18, 2022

FDA approves Pfizer infant vaccine after data altered to portray 80% efficacy

Pfizer

FDA approves Pfizer infant vaccine after data altered to portray 80% efficacy

Jun 16, 2022

‘Unsafe’: Twitter warns users about scientific study on vaccine efficacy

Pfizer

‘Unsafe’: Twitter warns users about scientific study on vaccine efficacy

Jun 09, 2022

Vaccine victims with no voice - Vol. 4

Pfizer

Vaccine victims with no voice - Vol. 4

Jun 03, 2022

Paxlovid, the five-day wonder

Pfizer

Paxlovid, the five-day wonder

Jun 03, 2022

Pfizer moves to dismiss lawsuit by claiming government was co-conspirator

Pfizer

Pfizer moves to dismiss lawsuit by claiming government was co-conspirator

Jun 03, 2022

Most Popular

Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko passes away

Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko passes away

Israel caught hiding children's vaccine injuries

Israel caught hiding children's vaccine injuries

Watch: 1,000 Athletes Collapsing

Watch: 1,000 Athletes Collapsing

Comedian who mocked unvaccinated dies suddenly

Comedian who mocked unvaccinated dies suddenly

Olympic swimmer ‘grateful’ for vaccine passes out in pool

Olympic swimmer ‘grateful’ for vaccine passes out in pool

The Cost Of Courage - americasfrontlinedoctors.org

Frontline Flash

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘FDA Grants EUA To Jab Babies’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘FDA Grants EUA To Jab Babies’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Boosters For Kids: Just Say No’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Boosters For Kids: Just Say No’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Mask Mandates Led To More Deaths’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Mask Mandates Led To More Deaths’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘CA AB 2098: Based On Lies’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘CA AB 2098: Based On Lies’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘The Loss of Equal Protection’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘The Loss of Equal Protection’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Mandate Madness In The Military’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Mandate Madness In The Military’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘FDA Admits: Covid Equates To Flu’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘FDA Admits: Covid Equates To Flu’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre

Flash™ OL: 'You Must Stand Your Ground And Say "NO!"' feat. Dr. Alan Keyes @ ReAwaken America

Flash™ OL: 'You Must Stand Your Ground And Say "NO!"' feat. Dr. Alan Keyes @ ReAwaken America

Americas Frontline Doctors
America's Frontline Doctors Logo

Support the cause

Donations raised will support our efforts to educate the American public and political leaders.

Join Us
Privacy Policy
Americas Frontline Doctors
0:00
0:00
Additional Episodes