Early Treatment
Vaccine-injured? Ivermectin could help
May 09, 2022
Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko passes away
Israel caught hiding children's vaccine injuries
Watch: 1,000 Athletes Collapsing
Comedian who mocked unvaccinated dies suddenly
Olympic swimmer ‘grateful’ for vaccine passes out in pool
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘FDA Grants EUA To Jab Babies’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Boosters For Kids: Just Say No’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Mask Mandates Led To More Deaths’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘CA AB 2098: Based On Lies’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘The Loss of Equal Protection’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘Mandate Madness In The Military’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Frontline Flash™ Daily Dose: ‘FDA Admits: Covid Equates To Flu’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Donations raised will support our efforts to educate the American public and political leaders.