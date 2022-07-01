Frontline News
CDC admits failure to monitor COVID vaccine safety

Jun 19, 2022

New survey shows low COVID hospitalizations among unvaccinated

Jun 15, 2022

New York Times gets ‘second opinion’ on monkeypox mask guidance

Jun 13, 2022

Mainstream media’s COVID-19 ‘whistleblower’ exposed

Jun 08, 2022

'Long COVID': Is it real and should you worry about it?

Jun 08, 2022

CDC retracts mask guidance for monkeypox after backlash

Jun 07, 2022

One year later: A second look at CDC’s myocarditis claim

Jun 03, 2022

World Economic Forum pushes virtual education for children despite COVID aftermath

Jun 03, 2022

Blood clots caused by mRNA vaccine cause for concern, says new study

May 23, 2022

New York Times issues correction on COVID-19 child deaths

May 22, 2022

