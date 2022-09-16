We Are Good Men

Freedom activists across the United States Friday rejoiced as lawyer and physician Dr. Simone Gold was released from prison early. Dr. Gold, the founder of renowned civil rights group America’s Frontline Doctors, was sentenced on June 26, 2022, to 60 days in prison, one year probation and a $9,500 fine for attending the rally on January 6th and peacefully entering Capitol grounds.

However, the news has also come to many as a stark reminder of those who still languish behind bars as prisoners of conscience, many of whom remain unknown; and if known, forgotten.

One website aims to remedy that and shine a spotlight on the “D.C. gulag patriots”.

WeAreGoodMen.com features the stories, testimonies and accounts of January 6 attendees who remain disadvantaged by a two-tiered justice system designed to punish political opponents. Activists in need of legal assistance or trial funds are featured on the site, along with links to their GiveSendGo fundraising campaigns.

Those include Bart Shively, a retired U.S. Marine who attended the rally on January 6th and was placed in a detention center in Washington, D.C., according to his fundraising page . The 55-year-old remains incarcerated with Stage 2 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Other J6 attendees include Kyle Fitzsimons, whose trial was last month, but the verdict remains unknown.

“Kyle has a daughter that he has already been away from for half her young life, the hardest part for him,” writes Kyle’s mother, Jenean Fitzsimons. “Whatever thoughts you hold on the events of January 6th, I’m certain we can agree the egregious violations of due process rights guaranteed by the Constitution that must be afforded to every American have been denied to the J6 Patriots sitting in DC jails, without access to speedy trials, time outdoors, clean drinking water, or the right to gather for worship.”

They also include Ryan Nichols, a retired U.S. Marine and animal rescuer who America’s Frontline News reported in June had already not seen his two boys for 518 days.

“My children do not know what their father looks like. We have been denied access to see him on video due to COVID,” said Bonnie Nichols in June at a press conference unattended by the press.

She also said her husband has been denied access to sunlight, “nutritional diets,” a haircut and a shave. When he asked to clip his fingernails and toenails, the guards told him to chew them off.

“This is the way American citizens are being treated in this country,” she said. “This is not the America we once knew,” she added.

Bonnie Nichols rounded on the mainstream media for their harassment.

“I share this testimony for all the women and children that are watching that were too scared in fear for their life to come today. Because they have been harassed by CNN, by MSNBC and been told that they will spend the rest of their life in prison.”

“We are not going to get a fair trial in D.C. because of the one-sided narrative,” she continued. “The videos that they are showing have been edited to fit their narrative.”

WeAreGoodMen.com also features an entire section on Rosanne Boyland, one of the two fatalities of that day whose story remains largely unknown. The other was Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Lt. Michael Byrd. Both were unarmed. Both were Trump supporters.

The website details the account of Boyland’s death and the events leading up to it, including a stampede allegedly orchestrated by the police. Boyland was pushed to the ground, where she was beaten repeatedly by DC Metro Police Officer Lila Morris.

Kelly Wilde, who created the site in December 2021, told America's Frontline News what drove her decision.

“For the first year it felt like no one would allow these men to speak for themselves or tell their side of the story, while at the same time wildly fabricating lies about them and the reasons they were there,” she explained. “So, we made the website We Are Good Men as a repository for the men (and woman) in the DC jail in their own words. Whenever one of them does a print, audio or video interview we try to add it to the site.”

The site also links to PatriotMailProject.com, which contains an Excel spreadsheet with the names of all January 6 attendees and their prison addresses, where they can be sent letters of support.