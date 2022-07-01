Victoria Premier Dan Andrews pushes 4th shot for healthcare workers despite medical advice

Despite the advice of medical experts, Victoria Premier Dan Andrews is planning to petition the Australian government to make all frontline healthcare workers get the fourth shot, saying that their “immunity is waning”.

“Many of the Covid cases that were coming into the hospital were coming in via staff,” said Andrews, according to the Daily Mail. “They were the very first to be part of the Commonwealth vaccination program. Some of their immunity is waning, so getting them fourth jabs as fast as possible is very important to help keep Covid out of the hospital. That'll be something that I'll be raising with the Commonwealth as soon as I get a chance.”

All healthcare workers could be required to receive a fourth Covid vaccine in order to keep the virus out of hospitals. https://t.co/C46c8CoZSQ — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) June 13, 2022

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations (ATAGI) does not recommend a fourth dose for healthy people 16-64.

In addition, Andrews seems to still be under the false impression that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective against transmission. But scientific evidence shows that the vaccine does no such thing, and even the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was forced to admit in January that the shot does not prevent transmission.

"...what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission. So if you're going home to somebody who has not been vaccinated, somebody who can't get vaccinated... I would suggest you wear a mask in a public indoor setting," Walensky stated , according to CNN.

But perhaps most concerning is Andrews' zeal in pushing the vaccine even as the country is reporting sudden, unexplained deaths in healthy, young people.

"Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia," reported Medical Daily Friday, before attributing the deaths to “SADS”. “SADS, also called Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, is an ‘umbrella term to describe unexpected deaths in young people,’ usually under the age of 40, when a post-mortem could not find obvious death causes, according to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP).”

As reported by America’s Frontline News last week, Andrews used the pandemic to seize unprecedented control over Victorian citizens, including tracking their transactions and social media behavior, which is then logged in a database. Andrews provides only a select few with full access to the database, including law enforcement, and intends to continue using the system even after the pandemic.

Andrews is well-known for his heavy-handed response to COVID-19, earning the title “Coronavirus Dictator” from the Washington Post. The premier was quick to pull the trigger on harsh lockdowns in response to low caseloads – sometimes as little as 22 COVID cases – keeping Victorian citizens under lockdown for a total of 262 days.

In Andrews’ Victoria, an easing of restrictions meant that two individuals could meet outdoors for four hours – up from two – within 10 kilometers of their homes. This was in addition to the time allotted for exercise.

Andrews is also known to have little love for the unvaccinated.

"There is going to be a vaccinated economy, and you get to participate in that if you are vaccinated," Andrews said in September. "We're going to move to a situation where, to protect the health system, we are going to lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be," he added.