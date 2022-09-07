Vaccine victims with no voice - Vol. 7

On December 11, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

While the pharma companies and medical authorities have profited from every injection, the shots have injured countless people irreparably and destroyed the lives they knew.

The media will not give voice to these injured whose ranks grow daily.

Here we share some of their stories, in cooperation with RealNotRare .

Alysha Spalding

35-year-old Alysha Spalding had her first dose of the Pfizer injection on August 18, 2021.

She never got the second dose.

Within 24 hours of the shot, Alysha began suffering from heart palpitations. While everything seemed fine the next day, and even the day after, they came back with a vengeance. This time, they brought along chest pain, shortness of breath and an elevated heart rate when standing.

After undergoing a litany of tests at the ER, Alysha was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).

“I have not ever had any health issues, until I received the vaccine,” Alysha told Real Not Rare. “I have now had to completely alter my life, because I am limited to what I am able to do.”

The hair stylist says she has had to cut back on work because she cannot stand for lengthy periods.

“I no longer can be out in the heat, since it intensifies my symptoms. I get very out of breath just putting on my shoes. I no longer have the energy to keep up with my kids. I am no longer able to enjoy hot showers due to the effects it has on me resulting in me passing out. I have been put on many medications to deal with my symptoms with very little luck.

“I long for the life I had before getting the vaccine, and knowing what I know now, I refuse to allow my children to receive the vaccine. I took for granted the healthy life I had before, but with the help of my therapist I’m pushing forward.”

Alysha also had some words for others:

“I wish people would realize that there are so many of us that have been impacted negatively from the vaccine. I still don’t think people realize how serious the risks are, and that it's not a small percentage number like the CDC is saying it is.”

Justin Hunstad

40-year-old Justin Hunstad was nothing if not a hard worker, grabbing all the overtime he could. Living in Canada under the Trudeau regime meant being subjected to harsh vaccine mandates, and so the Winnipeg resident received his first Pfizer injection in October 2021.

“I work in healthcare,” says Justin. “The covid vaccination was being pushed hard by our administration. Being able to work without the vaccine was being made difficult and eventually was mandatory. Against my better judgement I decided to take the vaccine.”

Six months after his shot, Justin suffered a seizure. An MRI revealed he had a brain tumor of 4.5cm. His brain tumor had previously been benign but had now grown to twice the size, requiring a brain resection.

“Ironically the vaccine caused me to miss more work and leave my hospital one staff member short during this covid pandemic,” says Justin.

“I wish others knew this is not 100% safe and effective,” he added.

Kristin Porter

41-year-old Kristin Porter is a viral immunologist who believes in “smart vaccination,” and did her research on the COVID-19 injections.

But she needed to keep her job, so Kristin got her first Pfizer dose on August 9, 2021.

Immediately, Kristin felt a tingling in her feet, which then went numb. She also started to develop vestibular equilibrium loss, coordination, memory and concentration issues.

One month later, Kristin’s legs suddenly became paralyzed and she fell down in her hallway. She was taken to the ER. MS and stress were ruled out, and physical therapy helped a bit. But her fatigue and brain fog reduced Kristin to working one day a week and she was unable to drive.

Kristin recalls that four months after the injection, “a sinus fatigue blew up my life.”

“After I cleared the sinus infection, my fatigue became crippling. I could lay in bed and that was it. I was spiking fevers nightly, I had tightening of muscles when I wasn’t using them, embarrassing weakness, I kept forgetting things, my concentration was wrecked, I had GI issues, tingling in my feet, anxiety, among a host of other strange symptoms.”

Kristin stopped going into work altogether. Any activity would cause a fever spike and intense exhaustion. Antihistamines eventually seemed to help with the fatigue, and she is trying steroid infusions.

”It’s become a waiting game and a let’s see what to try next,” says Kristin. “As a viral immunologist it is devastating as my memory is so bad. I’m lucky to have the background knowledge and thus advocated and outright argued with physicians. Also, report your condition to VAERS if you are in the US. Doctors aren’t.

“I’ve seen improvement, and publications and acknowledgement of our plight is beginning in the scientific field and general public. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions, and I advise you to contact your doctor before starting any therapy on your own.

“You are believed. Yes, the pace is frustrating. It takes too long to get help, treatment, alleviation. Be kind and patient with yourself. One day at a time. And make sure to thank your support systems.”