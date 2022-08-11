Twitter suspends world-renowned scientist for connecting monkeypox to COVID shot

Twitter last week suspended Prof. Shmuel Shapira for a tweet in which the premier scientist and retired Israeli colonel suggested monkeypox is a side effect of the COVID-19 injections, according to KanekoaTheGreat.

Prof. Shmuel Shapira, MD, MPH served as the Director General of the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) until last year.

He is founder and head of the Department of Military Medicine of the Hebrew University Faculty of Medicine and IDF Medical Corps.

He is a Senior Research Fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) at Reichman University in Israel.

He previously served as Director of the Hebrew University Hadassah School of Public Health and Deputy Director General of the Hadassah Medical Organization.

He also served as the IDF Head of Trauma Branch and is a Full Colonel (Res.) in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

He has published over 110 peer-reviewed articles.

West Point describes him as an "authority on terror, trauma, emergency medicine and military medicine, and instructs medical students, physicians, EMS, medical leaders, and rescue teams on terror medicine, management of mass casualty’s events, military medicine, advanced trauma life support, and risk management.”

Last week, Twitter suspended Shapira from the platform for suggesting that monkeypox is in part caused by the COVID-19 injections, which damage the immune system.

"Monkey pox cases were rare for years,” he wrote. “During the last years a single case was documented in Israel. It is well established the mRNA vaccines affect the natural immune system. A monkey pox outbreak following massive covid vaccination: *Is not a coincidence."

Shapira was forced to delete the offending tweet before Twitter would reinstate his account.

“T warned me to remove the T connecting MP to C. Each day I understand better where we live and in which year,” Shapira tweeted last Thursday, meaning “Twitter warned me to remove the tweet connecting monkeypox to COVID.”

Prof. Shapira is also a victim of the COVID-19 vaccine, though the nature of his injuries remain unknown.

"I received 3 vaccinations, I was physically injured in a very significant way as many others were injured,” he wrote in May. “And in addition, my trust in the nature of the decisions and in the processes of making them has been severely eroded. No one asked and checked. I will fight with all my might so that truthful answers regarding all decisions and not just regarding the vaccine are given[.]"

Prof. Shapira is not the only world-class scientist to offend Twitter with medical science.

Renowned physician Dr. Andrew Bostom, MD, MS is an affiliate of Brown University Center for Primary Care and Prevention.

He completed the largest randomized controlled trial ever conducted in chronic kidney transplant recipients.

He has published 115 peer-reviewed studies on epidemiology and clinical trials.

He recently submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in a vaccine mandate case.

Until last year, he was Associate Professor of Medicine and Family Medicine at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University since 1997. His CV lists further accomplishments.

In June, Bostom was suspended by Twitter after he posted a peer-reviewed study showing the COVID-19 vaccine impairs sperm count in men. Bostom had over 47,000 followers.