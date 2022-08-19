Frontline News
More Breaking News
MedicalUS NewsWorld NewsLegal NewsOpinionSpiritual ReckoningSports & EntertainmentPushback-Resistance

Twitter suspends user for irreverent tweet about Pfizer CEO

Posted by Yudi Sherman

|

Wed, Aug 17, 2022

|

00:37 AM

Brown suspended for 'false or misleading information about Covid-19'

Twitter suspends user for irreverent tweet about Pfizer CEO

Twitter Monday suspended a user who posted an irreverent tweet mocking Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Bourla had just announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite having been injected four times. 

“I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19,” tweeted Bourla. “I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid.” 

Many were quick to point out the contrast with Bourla’s tweet on April 1, 2021, which said Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective against the spread of COVID-19. 

“Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%!” boasted the pharma mogul. 

Netizen Matt Brown then crafted a tweet rewording Bourla’s Monday post derisively but accurately. 

“1) My company created a vaccine, promoted its 95% efficacy with two doses, and got it mandated for many people,” Brown wrote. “2) I received four doses of my company’s vaccine. 3) I got the virus my company’s vaccine was purported to prevent anyway. 4) I am grateful for my company’s vaccine.” 

Within 12 hours, Twitter suspended Brown’s account due to “false or misleading information about Covid-19,” to be reinstated if he deletes the tweet. Brown has appealed the social media giant’s decision but has not received a response. 

“I refuse to delete it because there is nothing false or misleading in it,” Brown affirmed defiantly in a post about the suspension, adding that not one of the statements in the tweet "is even debatable. But because it was stated in a mildly mocking manner, it was apparently deemed ‘misinformation.’ And so I sit in purgatory pending appeal.” 

“I almost see this as a badge of honor, that Twitter thought me significant enough to do this,” he continued. “At any rate, I will not admit wrongdoing I didn't commit and I will not delete the tweet. They can do it if they choose. In the meantime, I have a family I can spend time with and work I can do and fresh air I can get. In other words, I have enough of a real life so this doesn't truly matter very much to me.” 

Famed journalist Alex Berenson, who successfully forced Twitter to reinstate him after being suspended for a similar offense, called out the tech company. 

“Hey @twitter: what’s wrong with this Tweet about @AlbertBourla, aka The World’s (Former) Favorite Veterinarian? It is completely factually accurate - every word - and yet you suspended the poster for it. Do your terms of service mean anything?” Berenson tweeted. 

Latest Articles

Listen: America's Frontline News Roundup

Listen: America's Frontline News Roundup

Aug 19, 2022

Media, globalists push for tax on meat consumption

Media, globalists push for tax on meat consumption

Aug 17, 2022

Facebook's new midterm elections policy prohibits doubting election integrity

Facebook's new midterm elections policy prohibits doubting election integrity

Aug 17, 2022

Most Popular

Canada: Precious metals merchant says store mask ban triggered massive boom in business

Canada: Precious metals merchant says store mask ban triggered massive boom in business

Nov 23, 2021

Watch: Coronavirus Investigative Committee in Germany interviews Rabbi Chananya Weissman

Watch: Coronavirus Investigative Committee in Germany interviews Rabbi Chananya Weissman

Nov 23, 2021

Listen: Jerusalem nutritional consultant recounts day fielding post-vaccine victim calls

Nov 23, 2021

Americas Frontline Doctors
America's Frontline Doctors Logo

Support the cause

Donations raised will support our efforts to educate the American public and political leaders.

Join Us
Privacy Policy
Americas Frontline Doctors
0:00
0:00
Additional Episodes