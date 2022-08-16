Research director who falsified vaccine data retains post

Southwest National Primate Research Center (SNPRC) is allowing one if its directors who published fraudulent research on tuberculosis vaccines to retain his post, according to Science.org.

SNPRC Director Deepak Kaushal, who oversees vaccine testing on animals, was reported to the U.S. Office of Research Integrity (ORI) by an anonymous informer.

The ORI’s investigation found that Kaushal “engaged in research misconduct” involving one published study and two grant applications under at least eight U.S. government grants from the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and National Institutes of Health (NIH).

“[Deepak Kaushal] engaged in research misconduct by intentionally, knowingly, and/or recklessly falsifying and fabricating the experimental methodology to demonstrate results obtained under different experimental conditions,” according to ORI findings published in the Federal Register on Monday.

Included in the lengthy list of findings is that Kaushal “falsified and fabricated the numbers for treated and untreated non-human primates (NHP) used in the study” and “falsified and fabricated the number of weekly doses of INH and RPT treatment administered to NHPs in the study.”

Kaushal was also involved in testing the COVID-19 vaccine on animals, though there has so far been no conclusive evidence that he fabricated those data.

SNPRC will allow Kaushal to keep his post on condition that his research be monitored for one year.

Kaushal’s treatment is in contrast with that accorded researchers who publish negative findings about the COVID-19 injections, according to a May study .

As reported by America’s Frontline News, scientists and researchers who submit papers that mention risks to the vaccine see their papers retracted, often without any explanation until weeks after. Then, that retraction is used to discredit them by noting how their science has been rejected.

“One day after it was published, we received messages from our colleagues that the paper was retracted personally by the journal editor, whose relationship with the pharmacological companies is well known…” said a researcher. “After several weeks, we received comments on how bad this paper is. Obviously, he [the editor] contacted his people and asked them for negative opinions…”

A study from MIT published in May found that there was a 25% increase in cardiac events, entirely correlated to the COVID-19 injections. The study was immediately slapped with a disclaimer which still remains, despite the study having since been peer-reviewed.

“Editor’s Note: Readers are alerted that the conclusions of this article are subject to criticisms that are being considered by the Editors,” reads the disclaimer. “A further editorial response will follow once all parties have been given an opportunity to respond in full.”

In 2020, Stanford researcher Dr. John Ioannidis was met with harsh backlash after asserting that lockdowns were harmful, not beneficial, to public health. Videos containing his remarks were banned by YouTube, he was publicly defamed by other scientists, and statisticians attacked the methodology of his Stanford study which downplayed the lethality of the virus, according to the Washington Post.

The Post reports that “a meme accusing Ioannidis of eating his own feces was sent to Stanford email accounts. Someone started a rumor online that his 86-year-old mother had died of covid-19, and when friends began calling her apartment in Athens to ask about the funeral, she suffered a life-threatening hypertensive episode.”