Report: Baltimore Jewish community injection campaign administered by George Soros

A video released last year among Baltimore’s Orthodox Jewish community featured eight prominent rabbis using their considerable rabbinical influence to convince their congregants to “get vaccinated” against COVID-19.

Seconds into the video, however, it became clear that the rabbis had done little, if any, research on the injections. The spiritual leaders made claims like “100% of people who died in Maryland were unvaccinated,” and assured the community that the injections did not negatively impact fertility.

Jewish residents flocked to vaccination sites in droves at the behest of their leaders, in keeping with long-standing Jewish tradition and law upholding rabbinic authority.

The rabbis are maintaining silence about the injections even after a peer-reviewed study from Tel Aviv University in June found that the vaccine negatively impacts male fertility for about five months following the shot. They have not addressed a May study from MIT which found a 25% uptick in cardiac events among people under 40, entirely correlated to the vaccine. They also did not address data showing that COVID vaccines generate 16 times more reports of miscarriage compared to the flu vaccine, and that the stillbirths, miscarriages and abortions (SBMA) rate among vaccinated women is nearly 34% higher than the rate among unvaccinated women.

But the rabbis did not make the video. The mastermind behind the initiative, America’s Frontline News has learned, is a woman named Laura Kurcfeld.

Instead of saying “Latina”, Kurcfeld uses the term “Latinx”, a racist label forced upon Hispanic communities by globalist operatives, even though most Hispanics find the term offensive .

Kurcfeld, who appears as an Orthodox Jewish woman, is the lead vaccine outreach coordinator for the Baltimore Jewish Community. It is her charge to inject as many Jews as possible, which she has done through various marketing campaigns.

Some of those marketing campaigns involved enlisting the help of spiritual leaders, including the rabbinate and synagogue administrators, which led to the video of the rabbis.

Kurcfeld also led a team of five vaccine evangelists, called “vaccine peer ambassadors,” whose job it was to convince members of the Jewish community to get the shots. As she said in a Zoom recording obtained by America’s Frontline News, she chose “people that look like me” - people who resemble other Jews so that they can better sway them towards injection.

These ambassadors would appear in malls, schools, and pop-up clinics in various hotspots around the Jewish community such as the Jewish Community Center (JCC) and Seven Mile Market. They would approach Orthodox Jews and start a conversation about vaccines, which they pledged was completely safe. They reached out to people on social media and marketed vaccines through email listservs.

Even in their personal lives, Kurcfeld and her team of evangelists would preach the COVID-19 vaccine wherever they went – at school, at a doctor’s appointment, at the nail salon.

Those who agreed to get injected received a $10 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card, half of which was sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts.

The other half was sponsored by VALUE (Vaccine Acceptance & Access Lives in Unity, Engagement & Education) .

VALUE Baltimore, an initiative of BMoreVaxxed, is Kurcfeld’s handler, funneling money from the City of Baltimore and other public institutions to fund Kurcfeld’s vaccine campaigns.

But VALUE, through BMoreVaxxed, receives money from other sources as well, including the Rockefeller Center and the Open Society Institute (OSI), the foundation created and chaired by George Soros.

“BmoreVaxxed.org and its social media channels were created by the Baltimore Equitable Vaccine Initiative (BEVI) to help share accurate, engaging messaging to encourage all eligible Baltimore City residents to get vaccinated,” says BMoreVaxxed.org’s website. “BEVI is a collaboration between the Rockefeller Foundation and Baltimore-based stakeholders anchored by OSI-Baltimore to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines in Baltimore City.”

The organization's email address is hosted by George Soros' foundation: bmorevaxxed@opensocietyfoundations.org.

With the money granted by George Soros and the Rockefeller Center, Kurcfeld was able to create aggressive campaigns designed to persuade as many Jews as possible, including Jewish children, to submit to the experimental biological agent.

Indeed, Kurcfeld says in the Zoom recording that it’s “sad” that parents think they “have a choice” whether or not to inject their children and consult diverse sources.

Kurcfeld said she asked a pediatrician why some people who usually trust their doctors are refusing to get their children vaccinated, against the advice of their doctor.

“With the COVID vaccines, it’s not a must,” she said. “And they feel that they can have more choice to make up their own minds later and listen to more sources than just their doctor. It’s sad, but you would figure that they would trust their doctors.”

“A big thing is that they have choice to listen or not to listen,” she added.

But Kurcfeld says she was most successful in winning over 35–55-year-old women after telling them “how so many women are having successful pregnancies and the children being born with antibodies.”

At one point during the Zoom call, Kurcfeld took a question from someone who challenged her claim that only the unvaccinated were being hospitalized. She responded that the few people who were vaccinated and hospitalized had co-morbidities – begging the question of who the vaccines are supposed to protect.

Kurcfeld also admitted to being inspired by the Jewish Orthodox Women’s Medical Association (JOWMA), an organization started by medical students who believe vaccines are an integral component of the Jewish faith. At JOWMA, vaccines are compulsory and Judaism does not permit religious exemptions.

As reported by Rabbi Chananya Weissman, JOWMA has no rabbinical advisors on its board, and even lobbies Orthodox rabbis to rescind previous statements they made about vaccinations in the past.

JOWMA became a more political force as its members cozied up to politicians like former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Though they had no rabbinic authority, they began signing edicts during the pandemic prohibiting religious gatherings of any kind. They have been known to clock in 2-3 hours per week, yet mysteriously receive tens of thousands of dollars in unknown funding.

As Weissman writes, JOWMA is as “Jewish as a ham sandwich on Yom Kippur.”

It is this organization that Kurcfeld “looks up to...in content and style” and considers a “great resource”.

Ultimately, however, Kurcfeld’s propaganda strategy is simple.

“Over time, when you keep saying the message over and over again, eventually they do start agreeing and go, ‘Okay, I’ll go get vaccinated.’”