Prominent lawyer quits litigation over two-tiered justice system

Attorney Leslie McAdoo Gordon Saturday announced in a 14-part Twitter thread she will no longer litigate cases in court due to the corrupt criminal and federal justice systems.

McAdoo Gordon, principal at McAdoo Gordon & Associates, specializes in defending individuals and contractors against the federal government. Specialty areas include criminal defense, security clearances, federal employee discipline and removal, debarment of contractors, criminal, OIG and Congressional investigations, expungements, and attorney discipline.

But after 26 years of litigating these cases in court, McAdoo Gordon says she is “retiring from the active practice of law in the courts. I will no longer be representing clients in litigation (criminal, civil, appeal, administrative) matters or defending investigations. I am done being a working litigator.”

McAdoo Gordon, formerly a special agent for the Department of Defense, Defense Investigative Service (now the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency), was frank about why she will no longer fight in court.

“I'll have more to say later, but the bottom line is, after 26 years, & especially the last few, I have come to an inescapable conclusion: there is no justice to be had in our ‘justice’ system. I am no longer willing to participate in a system that I consider to be a total farce,” she said.

“The state of our institutions - particularly the criminal ‘justice’ ones, but also the federal civil courts - is dire, & is unacceptable for a functioning republic. They must be radically overhauled & reformed, & a renewed emphasis on first principles restored,” she added.

The attorney said that far from giving up the fight, she is shedding the shackles that have been holding her back.

“My status as a practicing litigator has constrained me from speaking truth to and about the system. With that constraint removed, I will not be silent any longer."

“Some of us will need to be outside the system to do what is necessary & what can only be done by speaking freely,” she continued. “That can't be done by me personally unless I no longer have clients whose interests I am honor-bound to place above those of the system and the nation. So, I am changing that to chart a new course.”

McAdoo Gordon's plan remains a mystery, though she did confirm to America's Frontline News that she is “absolutely not running for public office.”

“The decision to do so was made only recently, although after a long period of contemplation. But recent events - national, personal, & with regard to my caseload - have made it clear to me that the time is now right to begin this new chapter.”

She confirmed she may continue to consult and provide expert testimony.

“But, in the main, & for the foreseeable future, I am going to be focusing on our most urgent needs as a nation. We must rededicate ourselves to the rule of law, to federalism, to free speech, to true tolerance, to the Bill of Rights, to liberty values.

“We have lost our connection to these things. We must find it again. We will lose the Republic if we don't.”

“We need now to screw up our courage and do what needs doing to preserve the Republic,” McAdoo Gordon concluded. “No one else is going to do it for us. It will not be easy. Nothing worth doing is. The Republic is absolutely worth it. And we will do it.”

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans believe the United States has a two-tiered justice system, with politicians and members of the D.C. elite treated differently than ordinary Americans, reported America’s Frontline News.

The Nationwide Issues Survey by The Trafalgar Group conducted last month asked 1,080 likely general election voters, “What is your opinion of the current state of the American justice system?”

The poll found that 79.3% of Americans agreed that “There are two tiers of justice: One set of laws for politicians and Washington, D.C. insiders vs one set of laws for everyday Americans" while 11.6% said “There is one system of justice with laws applied to all Americans equally,” and 9.1% were not sure.

When broken out by party, 87.8% of Republicans agreed that there are two tiers of justice, 6.9% believe it is a just system, and 5.3% are not sure.

Surprisingly, most Democrats appeared to agree with the majority of Republicans, with 66.7% saying they believe there is a two-tiered justice system, 17.5% saying the justice system is equal for all, and 15.8% remaining unsure.