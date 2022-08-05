Pentagon: Climate change may 'drive military missions’

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby last week said that climate change is a military matter, as it can “force” the military to intervene in climate-fueled conflicts and other situations.

“[Climate change is] a driver of actual missions, because climate change creates instability, which creates insecurity in some places,” Kirby said at a press briefing in response to a reporter’s question about climate change being a matter of national security. “And you can end up — the fighting in Syria started, really, as a result of a drought. And so, there’s — there’s a — it can actually drive military missions and force the military to become involved in places and at times where they wouldn’t have had to otherwise.”

US - Climate change will require military intervention… next up, a Climate Emergency.



pic.twitter.com/tARrkZ6fIc — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 27, 2022

Kirby’s remarks – particularly his ability to distantly relate climate change to military affairs – spark fears about what would happen if Joe Biden had declared a climate emergency this week. The country narrowly avoided the declaration, which would have enabled Biden to reroute federal resources – including the military – to fund “climate-related” efforts. The White House has asserted that the emergency declaration is not off the table.

Kirby’s remarks also raise questions about the U.S. military’s role in conflicts springing up around the globe between citizens and their governments, who are stifling food and resources in the name of climate change.

These countries include Sri Lanka, whose president fled the country this month after his palace was overrun by citizens protesting food shortages caused by climate policies, and the Netherlands, which is currently in the throes of a nationwide protest spearheaded by farmers who are being sidelined to protect the environment. Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso also plunged the South American country into upheaval after his policies led to a rise in fuel prices and the cost of living, as reported by America's Frontline News. Now the UN is stepping in to mediate between the government and Ecuador's indigenous peoples.

Canada has also joined the fray of governments creating conflicts with their people in the name of climate change.

As reported by America’s Frontline News, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday disregarded the country’s provinces as he decided to move forward with a new environmental decree to reduce nitrogen emissions from fertilizer by 30% below 2020 levels.

According to a report by Fertilizer Canada, “a 30% absolute emission reduction for a farmer with 1000 acres of canola and 1000 acres of wheat, stands to have their profit reduced by approximately $38,000 – $40,500/ annually.”

The prime minister is moving ahead with his climate plan despite protestations by provincial agriculture ministers, who warn of food shortages.

While Trudeau’s unilateral “climate plan” will likely cause food shortages, the prime minister has already told Canadians to expect it.

“We’ve seen from the global pandemic to the war in Ukraine significant disruptions of supply chains around the world, which is resulting in higher prices for consumers and democracies like ours, and resulting in significant shortages and projected shortages of food and energy in places around the world,” Trudeau said in April after giving himself a raise .

“This is going to be a difficult time,” he continued, “because of the war, because of the recovery from the pandemic. And Canadians will do what we always do: we’ll be there for each other."