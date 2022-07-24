Media report 13-year-old boy died suddenly from ‘natural causes’

Media outlets are reporting the recent unexpected death of a 13-year-old boy as the result of “natural causes” after the child suddenly collapsed while on a school trip.

“Baltimore 7th grader died of natural causes on field trip, autopsy finds,” reported CBS News.

Athumani Brown, who attended Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School, was visiting a camp in Cecil County in Maryland last month when he collapsed. Cecil County deputies arrived on the scene in response to a report of cardiac arrest. Brown was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The Sheriff's office said it investigated the incident with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which determined Brown died of natural causes,” reported CBS.

"This is a kid that loved to do everything and had an exuberance for life. He played flag football after school, he was healthy, he was smiling," Athumani’s mother, Dionn, told WBAL-TV 11 News last month.

While Athuman’s vaccination status is uncertain, his mother is on record as supporting child injections.

“Access to vaccines is critical to child health!” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you @NedBank for campaigning to #VaxtheNation.”

The mainstream media, who consider the matter unquestioningly resolved, have so conspicuously ignored the possibility of the COVID-19 vaccine causing a recent wave of sudden deaths that it appears the most likely candidate.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported that “A NEW wave of pandemics could be sparked by never-before-seen microbes locked in Tibetan glaciers if they are released by ice melting, scientists warn.”

“Blood clots: The nation's favourite drink could make your blood sticky – increasing risk,” reported the Daily Express. The rationale explained in the article is that caffeine can lead to dehydration, which can then make your blood “sticky”, which can then result in a blood clot.

The headline comes one week after the news outlet reported that bad sleeping positions can also cause blood clots.

“Blood clots: How do you sleep? One position may increase the risk of deep vein thrombosis,” reported the Daily Express last week.

While study findings have shown that COVID-19 vaccines cause blood clots, it has not made the media’s list of blood clot causes.

The media also maintain a list of various causes of cardiac events. Although a peer-reviewed study shows that cardiac events have risen 25% due to COVID-19 vaccines, the shot did not make this list either.

“Your pay, postcode and parents affect your heart disease risk,” warned The Conversation Sunday, a publication which heavily endorses the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Urgent warning to gardeners as soil ‘increases risk of killer heart disease’,” reported The Sun last week.

Skipping breakfast is also a risk factor.

“Why skipping breakfast can increase the risk of having a heart attack,” cautioned The Mirror.

“Loneliness can increase risk of heart disease by 27 percent in older women,” reported the Washington Post.

“Infertility, heart failure and kidney disease: How does climate change impact the human body?” wrote Euronews.

“Exposure to any light during sleep [is] linked to obesity [and other] serious health issues [a] study finds,” said CNN, explaining that falling asleep to the TV can increase heart rates.

But then again, so can physical activity.

“Physical activity may increase heart attack risk, study suggests,” claimed The Irish Times.

So can the sound of an airplane.

“Sound of an aeroplane flying overhead at night could be last thing you hear as study finds the noise can trigger a heart attack within two hours,” reported the Daily Mail.

“Are you too old to shovel snow? If you're over 45, beware of heart attacks, doctor says,” according to USA Today.

In May, The Lakewood Scoop reported a strange increase in heart attack and strokes in young men; and though the site published a video featuring many medical professionals who urge young men to “get screened”, they did not specify for what.

“Due to a recent increase in the occurrence of sudden heart attacks in young Lakewood men in their 30s and 40s – and even their mid-high 20s – Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim is holding a critical health screening for men on Sunday...”