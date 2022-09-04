Media clamor to defend Paxlovid after numerous rebound cases

Mainstream media outlets are scrambling to defend Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill following several reports of high-profile COVID-19 “rebound cases” which occurred after taking the antiviral pill.

Last month, Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time after taking Paxlovid.

“Biden’s repeat Covid is due to Paxlovid rebound. Experts insist recurrences are rare,” reassured NBC News.

“Biden again tests positive for COVID-19 in rare ‘rebound’ case,” reported PBS.

Then it happened to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Fauci, Recovering From ‘Rebound’ of COVID, Praises Paxlovid,” reported the New York Times last month. “Fauci says he believes Paxlovid kept him out of the hospital, even though he tested positive again,” the Times added.

After the same thing happened to Jill Biden last week, media outlets were forced to address the "rarity” of “rebound cases” following a dose of Paxlovid.

“Covid-19 rebound is probably more common than data suggests, but Paxlovid is still effective,” CNN pleaded Friday, noting that “some who don’t” take Paxlovid also experience rebound cases.

The media have begun to replace COVID-19 vaccines with Paxlovid as the drug of choice in lockstep with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who said in May that Paxlovid will replace vaccines.

Also following Bourla’s proclamation, America’s Frontline News reported that White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who helped institute lockdowns in America, began promoting Paxlovid.

“In the least surprising but still helpful study, Ivermectin is great as a dewormer in horses. It does not work for COVID. We all wish it did. It doesn’t. But thankfully we have drugs that do. Like Paxlovid. So if you get COVID — skip the Ivermectin and get a medicine that works,” Jha tweeted.

The term “COVID rebound” was coined for the Paxlovid-caused phenomenon. As reported by America’s Frontline News, Paxlovid is a drug designed to be administered over five treatment days. People experiencing rebound say that their symptoms returned almost immediately after concluding treatment, and when they took a COVID test it came back positive. The CDC has now issued emergency guidance on the rebound phenomenon.

Official CDC Health Advisory on COVID-19 Rebound After Paxlovid Treatment

... to update healthcare providers, public health departments, and the public on the potential of recurrence of COVID-19 or “COVID-19 rebound.”

... rebound has been reported to occur between 2 and 8 days after initial recovery and is characterized by a recurrence of COVID-19 symptoms or a new positive viral test after having tested negative...

Pfizer claims just one to two percent of those treated experience rebound and have admitted that it occurred during the drug’s clinical trials. Rebound after treatment was even described in Pfizer’s submission to the FDA when seeking approval in December of 2021; interestingly, it was omitted from Pfizer’s New England Journal of Medicine paper, and therefore, the general public had no way of learning of it.

In an interview conducted on May 3, Bourla appeared to blame those experiencing rebound for not being strong enough to complete the job his drug started:

Paxlovid does what it has to do: it reduces the viral load. Then your body is supposed to do the job. [If it doesn’t] then you give a second course, like you do with antibiotics, and that’s it.