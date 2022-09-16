Mainstream media upset that women, minorities cannot achieve low value

Media outlets are bemoaning that women and minorities are not joining a new Gen Z trend called “quiet quitting,” where employees perform only the minimum duties required by their job description and no more.

According to mainstream media sites, women and “people of color” are not able to engage in this practice and are forced to contribute more value to their companies.

Quiet quitting “simply breaks down to doing the bare minimum at your job, instead of going above and beyond to progress,” reported Vogue on Sunday, going on to complain that it is only for the “privileged”.

Sheila Mamona, who penned the article, said “quiet quitting” is a racial issue because Black women like her can’t do it.

“’I cannot come and kill myself…’ I thought. But then I remembered, ‘…oh wait, I’m a Black woman.’”

Mamona also quotes another Black woman who can’t “quiet quit” in part because she’s a high achiever.

“Frankly, as a Black woman, I’m just too scared to subscribe to that. I also identify as a high achiever and bought into the idea that hard work would pay off, and a degree would get me far, so here I am trying to force my way to success,” she adds: “If anything, I feel like I’m not doing enough because even when I feel like I’m going above and beyond, I’m still not getting the recognition or feeling valued. Instead of ‘quiet quitting’, I’m like ‘I can do more.”

Vogue was joined by other major outlets.

“Women and People of Color Can’t Afford to ‘Quiet Quit’,” whined Bloomberg last week, defining “quiet quitting” as to “forget going above and beyond your job description and pay grade.”

Axios also lamented that not everyone is allowed to be lackadaisical at work.

“’Quiet quitting’ — a trending term for not going above and beyond at work — is an option that many workers, particularly women and people from under-represented communities, simply don't have,” Axios reported Sunday.

The practice has also achieved enthusiastic acclaim from globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), which says that “[q]uiet quitting is a way of dealing with burnout.” That burnout is likely due to COVID – and all the other government-led crises in the last two years, says the WEF.

“Is COVID-19 behind quiet quitting, then?” prompts one article .

“COVID-19 has changed the world of work – and how seriously we take it,” the WEF explains. “Twenty-something Gen Z workers, in particular, may have joined the world of work during the pandemic ‘with all of its dislocating effects’ – especially remote working – notes The Wall Street Journal in an article on quiet quitting.

“This generation have also come of age amidst rising activism fuelled by ‘the pandemic, the murder of George Floyd, racial inequities, the climate crisis, the US epidemic of gun violence and the Russian invasion of Ukraine,’ the 2022 Edelman report says.”