Letters to Dr Gold: The Riddle Family

On June 10, 2022, America's Frontline Doctors founder Dr. Simone Gold was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison, one-year supervised release and a $9,500 fine for non-violently trespassing on Capitol grounds on January 6th. While elites like the Colbert 9 have managed to evade charges for the very same misdemeanor, Dr. Gold remains steadfast against a deeply biased media narrative and partisan regime.

On July 26th, Dr. Gold entered federal prison, and has since been inundated with letters of encouragement, support and love from the thousands she has helped throughout the years.

The following is a very small fraction of those letters.

Dear Dr. Gold,

I am writing to you from New Zealand because I have learned that you are in prison for the next sixty days and I want to offer you some encouragement. Please remember that we, on the outside, all love and appreciate your medical work and fight for freedom and are praying for you. We who have never been in prison find it hard to understand what life must be like for you in prison. Please also do not forget that you, like Joseph in the Torah, are innocent and are in prison for a crime that you did not commit.

During your sixty days in prison, you will probably have access to a copy of the Holy Scriptures. Please take the time to read the Psalms, most especially Psalms 22, 23, and 24, and the Prophet Isaiah, especially Isaiah 52, 53, and 54. These passages will offer you tremendous hope and encouragement for the hard times ahead.

I pray that God will look after you during your time of trial and will give you rich blessings in the days ahead.

Respectfully yours,

Joshua Riddle

For the Riddle Family

NEW ZEALAND