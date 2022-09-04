Frontline News
More Breaking News
MedicalUS NewsWorld NewsLegal NewsOpinionBlogsSpiritual ReckoningSports & EntertainmentPushback-ResistanceColumnistsWords of Support

Letters to Dr Gold: Margaret Brody, MD

Fri, Sep 02, 2022

|

01:33 AM

Letters to Dr Gold: Margaret Brody, MD

On July 26th, Dr. Gold entered federal prison, and has since been inundated with letters of encouragement, support and love from the thousands she has helped throughout the years.

The following is a very small fraction of those letters.

Dearest Dr Gold, 

You set a high bar, with your selfless love for all of humanity and your incomparable courage, not to mention your shining intellect, and radiant beauty.

May we meet soon in a rectified world.

With eternal love and admiration,

Margaret Brody, MD

Latest Articles

Freedom activist opens up about life under tyranny in Costa Rica

Freedom activist opens up about life under tyranny in Costa Rica

Sep 04, 2022

EMS executive suffers stroke after COVID-19 injections

EMS executive suffers stroke after COVID-19 injections

Sep 04, 2022

Mayo Clinic Director accused of abusing patient who refused Remdesivir

Mayo Clinic Director accused of abusing patient who refused Remdesivir

Sep 04, 2022

Most Popular

2 dead, 74 injured at marathon in South Africa

2 dead, 74 injured at marathon in South Africa

Sep 01, 2022

Trump responds to Alex Jones warning on COVID vaccine

Trump responds to Alex Jones warning on COVID vaccine

Aug 31, 2022

Rockefeller Foundation project invests $7.2 million to push COVID-19 injections

Rockefeller Foundation project invests $7.2 million to push COVID-19 injections

Aug 29, 2022

Americas Frontline Doctors
America's Frontline Doctors Logo

Support the cause

Donations raised will support our efforts to educate the American public and political leaders.

Join Us
Privacy Policy
Americas Frontline Doctors
0:00
0:00
Additional Episodes