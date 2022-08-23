Frontline News
Leaked Israel Health Ministry meeting: COVID shot side effects 'neither mild nor short-term'

Sun, Aug 21, 2022

Neil Oliver interviews Dr Yaffa Shir Raz and Prof Retsef Levy

GBN News' Neil Oliver interviewed Dr. Yaffa Shir Raz and Professor Retsef Levy about a leaked Israel Health Ministry internal meeting that discussed effects of the Pfizer COVID-19 shot. Statements by officials in the recording suggest side effects are neither mild nor short-term.

Starting from 27:30:

