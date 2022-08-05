Frontline News
Israel media report cooler temperatures than last year, still push climate fear

Fri, Jul 29, 2022

Media adds that hotter temperatures 'far from record-breaking'

Israel media are warning against an expected heatwave this summer which they are using to promote climate alarmism and doomsday predictions, in coordination with other globalist media around the world. 

“The Health Ministry issued an extreme temperature warning as a heatwave intensified on Wednesday, with its peak expected on Thursday,” reported Times of Israel Wednesday.  

“Wednesday’s temperatures are forecast to hit 30°C (86°F) in Tel Aviv with 59 percent humidity, 32°C (89.6°F) in Jerusalem with 19% humidity, 28°C (82.4°F) in Haifa alongside 79% humidity, 34°C (93.2°F) in Kiryat Shmona coupled with 65% humidity, 36°C (96.8°F) in Beersheba with 51% humidity and 40°C (104°F) in Eilat with 25% humidity, the IMS said,” explained the article. 

Times of Israel then added that “climate scientists have warned that such extreme weather events will become more frequent due to global warming,” before warning that it will be much hotter by 2030. 

But last year, Times of Israel reported hotter temperatures, even adding that they were “not record-breaking.” 

“After a hot week and weekend, temperatures further rose on Sunday throughout the country, with some 60% humidity in coastal areas,” reported the outlet in July 2021. 

“Highs on Sunday were 34°C/93°F in Jerusalem, 30°C/86°F in Tel Aviv, 38°C/100°F in Beersheba, 40°C/104°F in Tiberias and 43°C/109°F in Eilat.” 

Then, too, Times of Israel mentioned climate change, though its tone was far more tempered: 

“While far from record-breaking, the heatwave, combined with the devastating storms in Europe and extremely hot temperatures recorded several weeks ago in the United States, Canada and elsewhere, is seen by experts as another example of phenomena exacerbated by climate change.”

