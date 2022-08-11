Hatred + Government + Disarmed Civilians = Genocide
Thu, Aug 04, 2022
01:26 AM
The human cost of 'gun control'
All of the ten major tyrannical regimes of the twentieth century and beyond confiscated the weapons of the populations they planned to murder or terrorize en masse.
The ten regimes are listed below:
- Ottoman Turkey
- USSR
- Nazi Germany
- China
- Guatemala
- Uganda
- Cambodia
- Rwanda
- Yugoslavia (the former)
- Sudan.
Of the ten regimes, not one announced its intentions to its victims. All the victims were deliberately fed disinformation until the last minute in order to preclude resistance.
“When gun prohibitionists quote a statistic about how many people are killed by firearms misuse, the discussion sometimes bogs down into whose crime statistics to believe and how to count crimes vs. the defensive firearm uses,” says JPFO.org.
In the 20th Century:
- Governments murdered four times as many civilians as were killed in all the international and domestic wars combined.
- Governments murdered millions more people than were killed by common criminals.
How could governments kill so many people?
The governments had the power - and the people - the victims - were unable to resist. The victims were unarmed:
|The Genocide Chart © JPFO.org 2002
Government
Dates
Targets
Civilians Killed
"Gun Control" Laws
Features of Over-all "Gun Control" scheme
|Ottoman Turkey
|1915-1917
|Armenians
(mostly Christians)
|1-1.5 million
|Art. 166, Pen. Code, 1866
& 1911 Proclamation, 1915
|• Permits required •Government list of owners
•Ban on possession
|Soviet Union
|1929-1945
|Political opponents;
farming communities
|20 million
|Resolutions, 1918
Decree, July 12, 1920
Art. 59 & 182, Pen. code, 1926
|•Licensing of owners
•Ban on possession
•Severe penalties
|Nazi Germany
& Occupied Europe
|1933-1945
|Political opponents;
Jews; Gypsies;
critics; "examples"
|20 million
|Law on Firearms & Ammun., 1928
Weapon Law, March 18, 1938
Regulations against Jews, 1938
|•Registration & Licensing
•Stricter handgun laws
•Ban on possession
|China, Nationalist
|1927-1949
|Political opponents;
army conscripts; others
|10 million
|Art. 205, Crim. Code, 1914
Art. 186-87, Crim. Code, 1935
|•Government permit system
•Ban on private ownership
|China, Red
|1949-1952
1957-1960
1966-1976
|Political opponents;
Rural populations
Enemies of the state
|20-35 million
|Act of Feb. 20, 1951
Act of Oct. 22, 1957
|•Prison or death to "counter-revolutionary criminals" and anyone resisting any government program
•Death penalty for supply guns to such "criminals"
|Guatemala
|1960-1981
|Mayans & other Indians;
political enemies
|100,000-
200,000
|Decree 36, Nov 25 •Act of 1932
Decree 386, 1947
Decree 283, 1964
|•Register guns & owners •Licensing with high fees
•Prohibit carrying guns
•Bans on guns, sharp tools
•Confiscation powers
|Uganda
|1971-1979
|Christians
Political enemies
|300,000
|Firearms Ordinance, 1955
Firearms Act, 1970
|•Register all guns & owners •Licenses for transactions
•Warrantless searches •Confiscation powers
|Cambodia
(Khmer Rouge)
|1975-1979
|Educated Persons;
Political enemies
|2 million
|Art. 322-328, Penal Code
Royal Ordinance 55, 1938
|•Licenses for guns, owners, ammunition & transactions
•Photo ID with fingerprints
•License inspected quarterly
|Rwanda
|1994
|Tutsi people
|800,000
|Decree-Law No. 12, 1979
|•Register guns, owners, ammunition •Owners must justify need •Concealable guns illegal •Confiscating powers
From the JPFO website.