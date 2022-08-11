Hatred + Government + Disarmed Civilians = Genocide

All of the ten major tyrannical regimes of the twentieth century and beyond confiscated the weapons of the populations they planned to murder or terrorize en masse.

The ten regimes are listed below:

Ottoman Turkey

USSR

Nazi Germany

China

Guatemala

Uganda

Cambodia

Rwanda

Yugoslavia (the former)

Sudan .

Of the ten regimes, not one announced its intentions to its victims. All the victims were deliberately fed disinformation until the last minute in order to preclude resistance.

“When gun prohibitionists quote a statistic about how many people are killed by firearms misuse, the discussion sometimes bogs down into whose crime statistics to believe and how to count crimes vs. the defensive firearm uses,” says JPFO.org.

In the 20th Century:

Governments murdered four times as many civilians as were killed in all the international and domestic wars combined.

Governments murdered millions more people than were killed by common criminals.

How could governments kill so many people?

The governments had the power - and the people - the victims - were unable to resist. The victims were unarmed:

The Genocide Chart © JPFO.org 2002 Government Dates Targets Civilians Killed "Gun Control" Laws Features of Over-all "Gun Control" scheme Ottoman Turkey 1915-1917 Armenians

(mostly Christians) 1-1.5 million Art. 166, Pen. Code, 1866

& 1911 Proclamation, 1915 • Permits required •Government list of owners

•Ban on possession Soviet Union 1929-1945 Political opponents;

farming communities 20 million Resolutions, 1918

Decree, July 12, 1920

Art. 59 & 182, Pen. code, 1926 •Licensing of owners

•Ban on possession

•Severe penalties Nazi Germany

& Occupied Europe 1933-1945 Political opponents;

Jews; Gypsies;

critics; "examples" 20 million Law on Firearms & Ammun., 1928

Weapon Law, March 18, 1938

Regulations against Jews, 1938 •Registration & Licensing

•Stricter handgun laws

•Ban on possession China, Nationalist 1927-1949 Political opponents;

army conscripts; others 10 million Art. 205, Crim. Code, 1914

Art. 186-87, Crim. Code, 1935 •Government permit system

•Ban on private ownership China, Red 1949-1952

1957-1960

1966-1976 Political opponents;

Rural populations

Enemies of the state 20-35 million Act of Feb. 20, 1951

Act of Oct. 22, 1957 •Prison or death to "counter-revolutionary criminals" and anyone resisting any government program

•Death penalty for supply guns to such "criminals" Guatemala 1960-1981 Mayans & other Indians;

political enemies 100,000-

200,000 Decree 36, Nov 25 •Act of 1932

Decree 386, 1947

Decree 283, 1964 •Register guns & owners •Licensing with high fees

•Prohibit carrying guns

•Bans on guns, sharp tools

•Confiscation powers Uganda 1971-1979 Christians

Political enemies 300,000 Firearms Ordinance, 1955

Firearms Act, 1970 •Register all guns & owners •Licenses for transactions

•Warrantless searches •Confiscation powers Cambodia

(Khmer Rouge) 1975-1979 Educated Persons;

Political enemies 2 million Art. 322-328, Penal Code

Royal Ordinance 55, 1938 •Licenses for guns, owners, ammunition & transactions

•Photo ID with fingerprints

•License inspected quarterly Rwanda 1994 Tutsi people 800,000 Decree-Law No. 12, 1979 •Register guns, owners, ammunition •Owners must justify need •Concealable guns illegal •Confiscating powers

