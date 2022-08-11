Frontline News
More Breaking News
MedicalUS NewsWorld NewsLegal NewsOpinionSpiritual ReckoningSports & EntertainmentPushback-Resistance

Hatred + Government + Disarmed Civilians = Genocide

Posted by Frontline News Staff

|

Thu, Aug 04, 2022

|

01:26 AM

The human cost of 'gun control'

Hatred + Government + Disarmed Civilians = Genocide

All of the ten major tyrannical regimes of the twentieth century and beyond confiscated the weapons of the populations they planned to murder or terrorize en masse.

The ten regimes are listed below:

  • Ottoman Turkey
  • USSR
  • Nazi Germany
  • China
  • Guatemala
  • Uganda
  • Cambodia
  • Rwanda
  • Yugoslavia (the former)
  • Sudan.

Of the ten regimes, not one announced its intentions to its victims.  All the victims were deliberately fed disinformation until the last minute in order to preclude resistance.

“When gun prohibitionists quote a statistic about how many people are killed by firearms misuse, the discussion sometimes bogs down into whose crime statistics to believe and how to count crimes vs. the defensive firearm uses,” says JPFO.org

In the 20th Century:

  • Governments murdered four times as many civilians as were killed in all the international and domestic wars combined.
  • Governments murdered millions more people than were killed by common criminals. 

How could governments kill so many people? 

The governments had the power - and the people - the victims - were unable to resist. The victims were unarmed:

The Genocide Chart © JPFO.org 2002

Government

Dates

Targets

Civilians Killed

  "Gun Control" Laws  

 Features of Over-all "Gun Control" scheme 

Ottoman Turkey1915-1917Armenians
(mostly Christians)		1-1.5 millionArt. 166, Pen. Code, 1866
& 1911 Proclamation, 1915		• Permits required •Government list of owners
•Ban on possession
Soviet Union1929-1945Political opponents;
farming communities		20 millionResolutions, 1918
Decree, July 12, 1920
Art. 59 & 182, Pen. code, 1926		•Licensing of owners
•Ban on possession
•Severe penalties
Nazi Germany
& Occupied Europe		1933-1945Political opponents;
Jews; Gypsies;
critics; "examples"		20 millionLaw on Firearms & Ammun., 1928
Weapon Law, March 18, 1938
Regulations against Jews, 1938		•Registration & Licensing
•Stricter handgun laws
•Ban on possession
China, Nationalist1927-1949Political opponents;
army conscripts; others		10 millionArt. 205, Crim. Code, 1914
Art. 186-87, Crim. Code, 1935		•Government permit system
•Ban on private ownership
China, Red1949-1952
1957-1960
1966-1976		Political opponents;
Rural populations
Enemies of the state		20-35 millionAct of Feb. 20, 1951
Act of Oct. 22, 1957		•Prison or death to "counter-revolutionary criminals" and anyone resisting any government program
•Death penalty for supply guns to such "criminals"
Guatemala1960-1981Mayans & other Indians;
political enemies		100,000-
200,000		Decree 36, Nov 25 •Act of 1932
Decree 386, 1947
Decree 283, 1964		•Register guns & owners •Licensing with high fees
•Prohibit carrying guns
•Bans on guns, sharp tools
•Confiscation powers
Uganda1971-1979Christians
Political enemies		300,000Firearms Ordinance, 1955
Firearms Act, 1970		•Register all guns & owners •Licenses for transactions
•Warrantless searches •Confiscation powers
Cambodia
(Khmer Rouge)		1975-1979Educated Persons;
Political enemies		2 millionArt. 322-328, Penal Code
Royal Ordinance 55, 1938		•Licenses for guns, owners, ammunition & transactions
•Photo ID with fingerprints
•License inspected quarterly
Rwanda1994Tutsi people800,000Decree-Law No. 12, 1979•Register guns, owners, ammunition •Owners must justify need •Concealable guns illegal •Confiscating powers

From the JPFO website.

Latest Articles

Report: Baltimore Jewish community injection campaign administered by George Soros

Report: Baltimore Jewish community injection campaign administered by George Soros

Aug 11, 2022

Biden regime allocates $45B for ‘tax enforcement’ which may require ‘deadly force’

Biden regime allocates $45B for ‘tax enforcement’ which may require ‘deadly force’

Aug 11, 2022

‘Zero’ vehicles will qualify for Biden’s electric vehicle tax credit, says auto industry

‘Zero’ vehicles will qualify for Biden’s electric vehicle tax credit, says auto industry

Aug 11, 2022

Most Popular

Canada: Precious metals merchant says store mask ban triggered massive boom in business

Canada: Precious metals merchant says store mask ban triggered massive boom in business

Nov 23, 2021

Watch: Coronavirus Investigative Committee in Germany interviews Rabbi Chananya Weissman

Nov 23, 2021

Listen: Jerusalem nutritional consultant recounts day fielding post-vaccine victim calls

Nov 23, 2021

Americas Frontline Doctors
America's Frontline Doctors Logo

Support the cause

Donations raised will support our efforts to educate the American public and political leaders.

Join Us
Privacy Policy
Americas Frontline Doctors
0:00
0:00
Additional Episodes