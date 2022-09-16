Globalist companies offer hefty sums for dirt on Twitter whistleblower

Large globalist companies are offering known associates of Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko significant money for information on the man, according to the New Yorker.

Zatko, Twitter’s former Head of Security, filed a whistleblower complaint with Congress in July alleging significant security violations by the social media giant. In the 84-page complaint, Zatko alleged that one or more employees may be working for a foreign intelligence agency, though executives are “unwilling to put the effort in” to root the individual(s) out.

He also alleged that Twitter executives misled the board of directors and U.S. government about cybersecurity vulnerabilities which left the platform open to hacking and foreign manipulation. The former executive also said that Elon Musk had grounds to accuse Twitter of falsely claiming that only 5% of online accounts are fake.

“Musk is correct: Twitter executives have little or no personal incentive to accurately ‘detect’ or measure the prevalence of spam bots,” Zatko alleged. When he asked current Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth what percentage of Twitter accounts were fake, Roth replied, “We don’t really know.”

On Tuesday, Zatko testified to Congress that Twitter retains personal information about its users – such as phone numbers, current and past email addresses, and other data – which can be accessed by the company’s engineers at any time.

Zatko's past associates are now being contacted aggressively by large global companies searching for dirt on the whistleblower, whose past employers include Google and Stripe.

Research-and-advisory firm Gerson Lehrman Group (G.L.G.), which counts among its clients most of the world’s “Leading Banks,” “Largest Pharmaceutical Companies,” “Largest Global Technology Firms” and others, approached ex-Stripe employees to dig up information on Zatko.

“In regards to Peiter Zatko, can you discuss thoughts on recent news with Peiter, what he did, why he was fired from TWTR?” G.L.G. asked former Zatko colleague Neil Provos, among other questions. G.L.G. did not reveal which client was requesting the information.

AlphaSights, another research and consulting firm which works with “one in five Fortune 500 companies across all sectors,” also reached out to Zatko's former colleagues. The AlphaSights associate asked former Stripe employee Marty Wasserman for information on Zatko's “personality, leadership style, validity and history.”

“We compensate well because we know this is a difficult and confusing ask at first,” said the AlphaSights associate, who reportedly made a similar approach to ex-Stripe employee Jaclyn Schoof, saying “they didn’t care how much it would cost them.”

Global investment firm Farallon Capital offered Provos $1,000 per hour for information on Zatko.

Wasserman told the New Yorker that “multiple different sources, multiple different people, multiple different companies, were all basically trying to dig up dirt on Mudge, all seemingly at the same time.” According to Provos, the firms were “trying to get information that could further discredit Mudge,” an effort that “seemed incredibly shady.”