‘Fat f***’: Hospital shames, threatens violence against patient’s unvaccinated daughter

A male security guard at Mount Sinai Brooklyn last week threatened to beat a patient’s daughter with a metal thermos after the unvaccinated woman entered the hospital and demanded to see her mother. According to hospital policy , “all visitors for adult inpatients must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19” as part of “maintaining a safe environment for everyone.”

Video footage shows the injected security guard, who is wearing a mask below his chin, brandishing a metal thermos threateningly at the woman and a male companion.

“Shut the f*** up, you fat f***!” the security guard screams at the woman as injected doctors and nurses stand by. The woman yells at him to “go ahead” as an aggressive, expletive-filled exchange between the three followed.

“I want my mom out of this hospital, now!” screamed the woman. “Let her out! Y’all trying to kill my mother!”

Eventually, the woman and her companion left.

Mt. Sinai Brooklyn did not immediately respond to America’s Frontline News’ request for statement.

In another video filmed outside the hospital, the woman identifies herself as Dana and says that her mother is being ventilated in the ICU, but Dana is being denied visitation due to her injection status.

The incident happened just after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Tuesday commented on his executive order prohibiting hospitals from requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination.

“Under our new law, never again will Florida families be denied the right to visit a loved one in the hospital,” the governor tweeted. “This is now the way of the land.”

“The bill that we’re going to sign today is the No Patient Left Alone Act,” says DeSantis in a video at a press conference. “And it increases patient protections and ensures Florida families have a fundamental right to visit their loved ones receiving care in Florida hospitals, hospices, and long-term care facilities.

“The bill bans facilities from requiring visitors to show proof of COVID vaccination. Also, policies cannot prohibit physical contact, such as hugging, between their loved ones. They would actually police this, where you go in and you said, ‘ok you may be able to go but you can’t give your wife a hug or you can’t give your kid a hug.’ I mean, give me a break. So we need to be able to protect that."