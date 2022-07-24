Frontline News
More Breaking News
MedicalUS NewsWorld NewsLegal NewsOpinionBlogsSpiritual ReckoningSports & EntertainmentPushback-ResistanceCDCModernaEarly TreatmentPfizerFDAMyocarditisAnthony FauciSenator Ron Johnson

‘F*** them kids’: Activists battle at Times Square children’s injection site

Posted by Yudi Sherman

|

Thu, Jul 21, 2022

|

01:53 AM

'Smile, murderers'

‘F*** them kids’: Activists battle at Times Square children’s injection site

A vaccination site in Times Square injecting children with the COVID shots has become a battleground in recent weeks for the war over children’s health. 

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month approved the COVID-19 injections for children down to 6 months of age after Pfizer altered data to portray 80% efficacy

Earlier this month, a group of human rights activists confronted parents entering the site to inject their children with the COVID-19 shot.  

“Please don’t be coming in here,” one female activist begged a couple emerging from an SUV with a masked nanny, a boy of about three years of age, and an infant.  

“As a doctor, I highly recommend against this procedure,” said another activist.  

“Don’t do it guys,” pleaded another. “Guys, I’m begging you not to vaccinate your kids. It’s been two years. They’re not sick. They’re doing good. Please just do some research – “  

“Please leave us alone,” said the mother.  

“It’s been two years, you haven’t left any one of us alone,” replied the man. “Please. These are precious babies. They don’t have a choice. They don’t know any better, sweetheart. Please. All I’m asking you is to do the research, it takes five minutes.”  

“There’s no reversal!” says another.  

“Once it’s done, it can’t be reversed. I will pay you to do the research. You could come back tomorrow. I’m asking you nicely to do the research, these are precious babies.”  

“They’re going to get blood clots!”  

The activists have continued to protest child COVID injections outside the site, and a video from this week shared by Leeroy Johnson shows a counter-protestor explaining the other side of the debate. 

“F*** them kids! F*** them kids!” shouted the masked woman outside. 

“She said f*** kids!” one of the pro-child activists pointed out to anyone who could hear. 

“Yes I did!” the woman said again, repeating “F*** them kids!” while holding up her middle finger. 

The activists have reportedly stormed the site twice over the last few weeks, shouting “Crimes against humanity!” and confronting the medical staff there. “Smile, murderers,” said one activist. 

The protesters have scuffled with security on-site. 

Latest Articles

Media continue false claims about injection with ‘Unvaccinated’ documentary

Media continue false claims about injection with ‘Unvaccinated’ documentary

Jul 24, 2022

New York Times ‘I was wrong’ initiative contains glaring omission

New York Times ‘I was wrong’ initiative contains glaring omission

Jul 24, 2022

Listen: America's Frontline News Roundup

Listen: America's Frontline News Roundup

Jul 22, 2022

Most Popular

Media continue false claims about injection with ‘Unvaccinated’ documentary

Media continue false claims about injection with ‘Unvaccinated’ documentary

Jul 24, 2022

76 UK doctors sign open letter to government warning against COVID-19 child vaccine

76 UK doctors sign open letter to government warning against COVID-19 child vaccine

Jul 06, 2022

Listen: America's Frontline News Roundup

Listen: America's Frontline News Roundup

Jul 22, 2022

Americas Frontline Doctors
America's Frontline Doctors Logo

Support the cause

Donations raised will support our efforts to educate the American public and political leaders.

Join Us
Privacy Policy
Americas Frontline Doctors
0:00
0:00
Additional Episodes