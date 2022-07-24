‘F*** them kids’: Activists battle at Times Square children’s injection site

A vaccination site in Times Square injecting children with the COVID shots has become a battleground in recent weeks for the war over children’s health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month approved the COVID-19 injections for children down to 6 months of age after Pfizer altered data to portray 80% efficacy .

Earlier this month, a group of human rights activists confronted parents entering the site to inject their children with the COVID-19 shot.

“Please don’t be coming in here,” one female activist begged a couple emerging from an SUV with a masked nanny, a boy of about three years of age, and an infant.

“As a doctor, I highly recommend against this procedure,” said another activist.

“Don’t do it guys,” pleaded another. “Guys, I’m begging you not to vaccinate your kids. It’s been two years. They’re not sick. They’re doing good. Please just do some research – “

“Please leave us alone,” said the mother.

“It’s been two years, you haven’t left any one of us alone,” replied the man. “Please. These are precious babies. They don’t have a choice. They don’t know any better, sweetheart. Please. All I’m asking you is to do the research, it takes five minutes.”

“There’s no reversal!” says another.

“Once it’s done, it can’t be reversed. I will pay you to do the research. You could come back tomorrow. I’m asking you nicely to do the research, these are precious babies.”

“They’re going to get blood clots!”

The activists have continued to protest child COVID injections outside the site, and a video from this week shared by Leeroy Johnson shows a counter-protestor explaining the other side of the debate.

“F*** them kids! F*** them kids!” shouted the masked woman outside.

“She said f*** kids!” one of the pro-child activists pointed out to anyone who could hear.

“Yes I did!” the woman said again, repeating “F*** them kids!” while holding up her middle finger.

One of the activists just sent me this , counter protesters shows up to the Children's vaccine site in Queens NY to bother protesters. A fake reporter talia ben-ora an anarchists tried making claims this was a " Parent "

She chants " F#CK THEM KIDS " pic.twitter.com/Fg36jemu81 — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) July 20, 2022

The activists have reportedly stormed the site twice over the last few weeks, shouting “Crimes against humanity!” and confronting the medical staff there. “Smile, murderers,” said one activist.

The protesters have scuffled with security on-site.