Executive salaries likely to be tied to ESG, says report

Corporate executives may soon have their paychecks tied to their companies’ environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) performance, which is how well a company conforms to the prevailing narrative on environmental and social issues as well as corporate governance.

According to Reuters, some executives at large publicly traded companies already have 5%-15% of their pay dependent on ESG goals, and the trend is not likely to slow down considering recent proposals by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In May, the SEC proposed requiring certain investment firms who purport to be ESG “compliant” to disclose details about their ESG activities. Last month, the SEC announced it is requiring public firms to disclose more details about “pay versus performance” - how much executives are being paid in relation to the firm’s financial performance. Together, these announcements signify a coming trend of ESG performance-based compensation.

“[I]f a stock hits a certain price, then the executive is granted a certain number of securities. It’s sort of similar to that, only it’s not tied to stock price,” Christina Thomas, a partner at white-shoe global law firm Mayer Brown, told Reuters. “If they are able to reduce emissions by a certain amount or increase diversity and inclusion by a certain amount, then you would see compensation sort of commensurate with that.”

The movement towards ESG-based pay lends more credence to warnings that an “ESG social credit system” is coming to the West, and banks and financial institutions will become the “new legislatures”.

“They can’t pass the Green New Deal in the United States Congress,” said New Hampshire State Rep. J.D. Bernardy, “but the banks can certainly implement it. The major banks, financial management firms, and insurance companies are de facto deciding how we will be able to live. They are becoming our new legislatures.”

America’s Frontline News previously reported that according to some economists, the government won’t need to mandate an ESG social credit system; institutions will enforce ESG behaviors voluntarily.

“I think it is highly likely that within the next two years, you’re going to see financial institutions start to use a personalized social credit score of some kind to make decisions about things like your access to loans, your interest rate, or whether you’re eligible for insurance coverage,” said Heartland Institute Director Justin Haskins, according to an analysis by The Epoch Times. “All the signs are pointing to that happening very soon,” he said.

American Legislative Exchange Council Chief Economist Jonathan Williams predicts that if enough progressive pressure is brought to bear on the financial system, it would mean “having people’s freedoms eroded without any legislation ever having to be passed, whether it’s companies with a radical take on ESG or FICO personal credit scores.”

Indeed, the consumer credit rating agency FICO openly said in December that personal ESG scores will soon be enforced, stating that “one example would be the inclusion of property energy ratings data in mortgage valuation and decisioning.” In other words, consumers who pay their debts and have excellent financial credit may have trouble getting a mortgage, car loan, bank loan, or credit card if they are not environmentally conscious.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who heads one of the world’s largest investment firms, was candid about how the company approaches ESG.

“You have to force behaviors, and at BlackRock, we’re forcing behaviors,” said Fink in 2017.

Two years ago, the mere suggestion that banks and other corporations would refuse service to individuals based on their carbon footprint would have been dismissed out of hand as a conspiracy theory.

But COVID-19 vaccine mandates have proven that even when not under legal pressure, many companies are more than willing to discriminate against prospective customers if public sentiment is strong enough. As of May 2022 four out of ten companies still impose some kind of vaccine mandate, reports Bloomberg Law.