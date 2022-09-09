Dr Simone Gold to deliver remarks after early release today

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) founder Dr. Simone Gold today will hold a press conference at the Miami Federal Detention Center.

Dr. Gold was sentenced to 60 days in prison for reading prepared remarks in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Dr. Gold, a prominent doctor and lawyer, was charged and served a federal prison term for a non-violent misdemeanor trespassing charge, with no prior record.

During her prison stay, Gold was quarantined with eight days of solitary confinement for refusing to take the COVID-vaccine.

As the COVID-19 pandemic was rolled out, Dr. Gold and a team of Frontline Doctors stood on the steps of the United States Supreme Court to tell the American people that there was early treatment medication was available, and a vaccine was unnecessary.

During that historic press conference, viewed by over 24 million Americans, they discussed hydroxychloroquine, which has a 200% weighted average against hospitalization and death. Dr. Golds’ additional prescription, calling for the early use of Ivermectin to treat COVID patients, was vindicated this week, as was AFLDS’ concern that masks will do more harm than good. In the Ivermectin study, examining over 80,000 patients, a 92% reduction in mortality and 100% reduction in hospitalizations was shown.

Dr. Gold intends to take questions and share new objectives regarding the AFLDS mission over the next several months.