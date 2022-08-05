Doctor who cheered ‘No Jab, No Job’ suffers sudden heart attack

As recently as June 30th, proudly injected physician and former Canadian Liberal Member of Parliament Dr. Doug Eyolfson made it clear he has no pity for those who lost their livelihoods for refusing the COVID-19 injections.

Eyolfson tweeted a story about non-injected Canadian health care workers suing the Manitoba government over its vaccine mandate.

“’The workers say they lost their primary source of income as a result, and were also ineligible for unemployment benefits, causing significant mental anguish,’” Eyolfson quoted in the tweet.

Then he added, “If only there was a way to have prevented all this anguish. Maybe a vaccine?”

https://t.co/jewKdhX83G — Dr. Doug Eyolfson (@DougEyolfson) June 29, 2022

The doctor was also livid last month when Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre introduced legislation to abolish all current vaccine mandates and ban any future vaccine mandates in support of medical freedom.

“More dangerous pandering to an increasingly unhinged right-wing base,” Eyolfson spat on Twitter. “This is beyond irresponsible. Our COVID death rate per capita is 1/3 that of the U.S., thanks to science-based public policy. [The Conservative Party of Canada] apparently does not care if you live or die.”

More dangerous pandering to an increasingly unhinged right-wing base. This is beyond irresponsible. Our COVID death rate per capita is 1/3 that of the U.S., thanks to science-based public policy. CPC apparently does not care if you live or die. https://t.co/eB2Rs19YVf — Dr. Doug Eyolfson (@DougEyolfson) June 2, 2022

Last week, Eyolfson, who has been injected four times for COVID-19, suffered a sudden heart attack during a jog in Vancouver’s Stanley Park. His life was saved by an off-duty firefighter who happened to be nearby.

"I've always known never to ignore symptoms. I'm assuming this happened very suddenly,” Eyolfson told CBC News.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished Eyolfson a speedy recovery.

“Glad to hear you’re okay, my friend. Take care of yourself – we’re all wishing you a fast and full recovery!” tweeted Trudeau.

Glad to hear you’re okay, my friend. Take care of yourself – we’re all wishing you a fast and full recovery! — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 21, 2022

The emergency physician spent six days in the hospital, during which he received bypass surgery, and was discharged on Wednesday.

But Eyolfson did not appreciate social media users pointing out that cardiac events are hallmarks of the COVID-19 injections.

“I’m doing very well,” he tweeted last Wednesday from the hospital. “Thank you so much for all of your good wishes. And to those who replied to my news with anti-vax rhetoric, look in the mirror and ask yourself if this is the really kind of person you want to be. Please seek help. Peace.”

I’m doing very well. Thank you so much for all of your good wishes. And to those who replied to my news with anti-vax rhetoric, look in the mirror and ask yourself if this is the really kind of person you want to be. Please seek help. Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0JJvyFuKer — Dr. Doug Eyolfson (@DougEyolfson) July 22, 2022

But the backlash didn’t let up.

“I ask the same of those who ridiculed, shamed, forced, coerced, wished death upon and looked down on those who choose not to 💉. It’s a 2 way street that I am happy to walk down. Question though, why would people link a heart attack with the 💉, curious.”

“Actions have consequences Doc. You made you conscious decision and as a result, this is where you’re at. Hope you bounce back from your mild and rare minor heart attack.”

“Awful lot of you doctors dropping with cardiac issues. Wonder what’s going on.”

Earlier this month, another Canadian physician suffered a cardiac arrest while on a run. Dr. Paul Hannam, Emergency Department director at North York General Hospital, was an accomplished Olympic athlete. He died on July 17th from cardiac arrest.

For his part, Eyolfson is also not happy that mask mandates have been phased out.

"I was the only one at the gym today wearing a mask. COVID is far from over," he tweeted last month.