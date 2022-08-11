WATCH: Cheney laughs about hiding leadership of globalist group from voters

Former VP attacks Trump, without evidence, as “coward” who lied to his voters, but laughed about deceiving his own voters in Wyoming.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has declared former President Donald Trump enemy number one:

In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.

Commercial to the rescue?

The former vice president made the claim in a new ad for his daughter Liz Cheney, in what Breitbart referred to as her “floundering re-election campaign.” She trails her Trump-endorsed competitor Harriet Hageman nearly two to one; 52 percent to 30 percent. Cheney justified his attack not with specific domestic or foreign policies espoused by Trump during or since his presidency, but rather by claiming that, “Trump tried to steal the last election.” He did not attack Trump on policy issues for good reason.

Dead Americans; ISIS armed and in charge

Cheney did not wish to highlight Trump’s foreign policy strategy that made him the first president since Jimmy Carter not to enter U.S. troops into any new conflicts according to Newsweek. He particularly did not want anyone to focus on the contrast between Trump's successful foreign policies and his own. Cheney was “one of the architects of the Iraq War,” which left 4,598 American soldiers dead and some 32,000 injured, despite never finding the weapons of mass destruction (WMD) the Bush-Cheney administration warned were there. The invasion led to the ISIS takeover of 40 percent of Iraq and parts of Syria with US weapons. The Trump administration finally removed the ISIS threat.

No time to watch “2000 Mules?”

Cheney went on to claim that Trump, “lie[d] to his supporters” about the 2020 election being stolen without ever addressing the myriad evidence of widespread voter fraud “meticulously documented” in Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules documentary. The documentary has already led to one guilty conviction for ballot trafficking. Breitbart journalist Rebecca Mansour juxtaposed this (unfounded) dishonest accusation with Cheney’s own dishonesty in claiming the presence of WMD to frighten Americans into sending their young ones to war in a distant land without telling the citizens that he knew the WMD assessment to be based on “imprecise” intelligence.

I never mentioned ”that”

Perhaps, though, that was not Cheney’s biggest lie. In a shocking video, Cheney admits deceiving voters in his home state of Wyoming, the very voters that he targeted in his new ad, throughout his six election campaigns to represent the state in Congress. Cheney was introduced to a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) as a former director of the globalist group. Cheney began his speech by acknowledging that role in an extraordinarily worded admission, finishing with a smirk:

It's good to be back at the Council on Foreign Relations. As Pete mentioned, I’ve been a member for a long time and was actually a director for some period of time. I never mentioned that when I was campaigning for reelection back home in Wyoming.” [Approx. 1:19].

What’s to hide?

Why did Cheney lie to his constituents, even as he claims Trump “is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters”?

U.S. Admiral Chester Ward , after receiving Navy promotions largely due to his nearly two decades membership in the secretive CFR, exposed the group’s subversive agenda once his conscience compelled him to resign:

The main purpose of the Council on Foreign Relations is promoting the disarmament of U.S. sovereignty and national independence, and submergence of U.S. sovereignty and national independence into an all-powerful one-world government … This lust to surrender the sovereignty and independence of the United States is pervasive throughout most of the membership. In the entire CFR lexicon, there is no term of revulsion carrying a meaning so deep as ‘America First’.” [Emphasis added].

Unlike Admiral Ward, Richard Gardner , remained a member in good standing with the CFR throughout his entire life. To Gardner, the secretive group's goal of dissolving United States sovereignty to create a world government was just, albeit one that had to be hidden from the masses. A deputy assistant secretary of state, ambassador and professor, Gardner, “shaped foreign policy and the careers of generations of Columbia Law students over seven decades.” Writing in the CFR’s flagship journal, Foreign Affairs, Gardner explained the strategy to bring a nation opposed to a one-world government to accept it: by springing it on the American people in small, incremental steps while deceiving the citizenry as to the ultimate objective:

In short, the “house of world order” will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. An end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old fashioned frontal assault.”

Can’t tell “that” to the farmers

Hence, laws and treaties, falsely labeled “trade agreements” though hundreds of pages long (when tariff reductions could be stated in one sentence), would incrementally erode the freedom of US citizens to choose domestic and foreign policy for themselves. Not wanting Wyoming farmers, for example, to worry that he would place the decision over whether to limit their use of fertilizer or the level of gas emissions given off by their herds in the hands of an international body including socialist dictators, Cheney simply concealed his loyalties until he no longer needed their votes. But now he wants their votes again, for his daughter, even as his ad airs stating, "A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.”

CFR in the media

