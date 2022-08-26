Brazil Federal Police carry out search and seizure warrants at medical researchers' homes

Brazilian Federal Police yesterday raided the residences of Dr. Flavio Cadegiani and Dr. Ricardo Zimmerman, both internationally renowned physicians and researchers, with search and seizure warrants for their computers and cell phones, making it impossible for them to continue their work. Both were in the front line of the fight against COVID-19 from the very first moment and played a very important role in the action developed in Manaus, which was severely affected by the disease in 2020, both as doctors and researchers, saving thousands of lives.

The association Médicos pela Vida (Doctors for Life) published an official note (below) on its website, asking scientific institutions to come out in public to contest the police forum for scientific debate. According to the note, the warrant issued was requested by a prosecutor of the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul and is based on a false justification, according to the doctors, related to a divergence in the research developed by them with proxalutamide and already clarified with CONEP, the body responsible for issuing authorizations for scientific research in Brazil.

The note also questions the reason for the lack of interest in investigating the research conducted in Manaus, and published in the scientific journal The Lancet, in which a lethal dose was used so as the results could serve as a basis for discrediting the efficacy of chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine in the prevention and early treatment of COVID-19, not only in Brazil, but also worldwide. In addition to ethical issues involving over dosing, there is the fact that CONEP issued the authorization for such research after it was conducted. None of this, however, was contested by the Public Ministry.

At the end of the note, the association calls on the Federal Council of Medicine to make the defense of physicians and bring to itself the scientific debate and the updating of guidelines on the treatment of COVID-19 and related issues.

Dr. Cadegiani was present the day before, along with other members of the coordination of Médicos pela Vida, in an audience with the vice-president of the Federal Council of Medicine, Dr. Rosylane Nascimento Rocha, in Brasilia. According to the blog Conexão Minas, by José Aparecido Ribeiro, the doctors gathered there dealt with issues such as censorship and medical autonomy, vaccination and conflicts of interest by the pharmaceutical industry (regarding the impossibility of approving an experimental vaccine if drugs are available for the treatment of the disease), among other subjects, besides delivering a document filed to CFM with requests for foresight for the current epidemiological scenario.





Doctors for Life issued the following statement: