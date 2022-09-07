‘Big Pharma lost’: Joe Biden now defends Americans against Big Pharma

Joe Biden is now portraying himself as America’s champion against the pharmaceutical industry, despite mandating that all federal workers consume major pharmaceutical products and trying to force all Americans to do the same.

“The American people won, and Big Pharma lost,” Biden tweeted Sunday. “Medicare now has the power to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices.”

Throughout the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) offered bonuses to hospitals for administering COVID-19 products manufactured by major pharmaceutical companies. These include Remdesivir, a particularly harmful and ineffective drug manufactured by Pfizer and Gilead , which comes with a $3,120 price tag per treatment. They also include Paxlovid , an antiviral pill by Pfizer costing $530, which is being actively promoted by Biden's White House.

Cheaper drugs such as ivermectin, a safe and effective early treatment for COVID-19 costing around $52 for 20 tablets, are not so lucky.

“In the least surprising but still helpful study, Ivermectin is great as a dewormer in horses,” tweeted White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha in June. “It does not work for COVID. We all wish it did. It doesn’t. But thankfully we have drugs that do. Like Paxlovid. So if you get COVID — skip the Ivermectin and get a medicine that works.”

Hospitals who administer these Big Pharma products can then bill Medicare and Medicaid for the cost plus a 20% bonus under the federal CARES Act.

In response to Biden’s tweet, many users pointed out that it was the Biden administration which rescinded Trump’s “Most Favored Nations” rule that sought to decrease drug costs. As reported by Law Street, the Most Favored Nations model was also challenged heavily in court by pharmaceutical companies.

Biden also rescinded a Trump executive order which instructed the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to make insulin and injectable epinephrin available at lower prices for underserved patients.

"So you stole Trump's idea. Have you ever had an original idea that didn't involve lining your pockets?” responded one user.

‘Big Pharma lost,’ says the glorified vaccine shill who promised Americans that they wouldn't catch COVID if they were vaccinated,” replied another user who also posted screenshots of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s soaring stock prices.

"Big Pharma lost," says the glorified vaccine shill who promised Americans that they wouldn't catch COVID if they were vaccinated.



“Oh you mean those same vaccines that you mandated that are making people drop like flies which pharmaceutical companies are exempt from any legal liability right?” tweeted another.