Frontline News
More Breaking News
MedicalUS NewsWorld NewsLegal NewsOpinionBlogsSpiritual ReckoningSports & EntertainmentPushback-ResistanceColumnistsWords of Support

Biden DOJ refuses to disclose ‘voting access’ election strategy

Posted by Yudi Sherman

|

Wed, Sep 14, 2022

|

01:29 AM

FOIA request denied

Biden DOJ refuses to disclose ‘voting access’ election strategy

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is refusing to disclose its 15-page strategic plan to “promote voting access” in future elections. The department has denied a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the plan, citing executive privilege. 

On March 7, 2021, Biden signed Executive Order 14019, which directs federal agencies to create certain election-related strategic plans. The EO aims to eliminate “obstacles” to voters “disproportionately burdened by voter identification laws and limited opportunities to vote by mail.” 

“The head of each agency shall evaluate ways in which the agency can, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, promote voter registration and voter participation,” says the order. 

On July 30, 2021, the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) submitted a FOIA request to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, asking for the department’s “strategic plan developed...outlining ways you identified for your agency to promote voter registration and voter participation, as directed by EO 14019.” The letter also requested all communications pertaining to the EO and/or the strategic plan. 

The FGA was ignored.  

Nine months later, with still no response from the Justice Department, the FGA sued the DOJ in federal district court on April 20, 2022. The court ordered the Justice Department to respond to the FOIA request by September 8th

Last week, the DOJ finally responded to the FOIA request for the voting access plan, submitting 150 heavily redacted communications related to the executive order, which were mostly coordinating meetings between government staffers. 

As for the strategic plan itself, the DOJ refused these 15 pages outright due to executive privilege: 

“I have determined that these materials are to be withheld in full pursuant to Exemption 5 of the FOIA, 5 U.S.C. §552(b)(5), which pertains to certain inter- and intra-agency records protected by civil discovery privileges, in this instance the deliberative process and presidential communications privileges,” wrote the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Freedom of Information Chief Kilian Kagle. 

The Department of Justice appears to be increasing activity related to elections, though it is being decidedly secretive about details. 

On Tuesday, the FBI conducted an offensive against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, in which they surrounded his car and seized his cell phone, according to the executive. The FBI said it is seeking “all records and information relating to damage to any Dominion computerized voting system.” 

Lindell has been a strong Trump supporter and confidante, even after major retailers dropped his product last year following Lindell’s remarks doubting the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.  

According to the New York Times, the FBI questioned the MyPillow CEO about his ties with Colorado County Clerk Tina Peters, who is being indicted by the Department of Justice for allegedly trying to download data from a Dominion voting machine after the 2020 election.  

The search was reportedly based on “an image copied from a voting machine” in Mesa County, which was posted on a social media website, Frank Speech, operated by Lindell. There has been no accusation that Lindell himself posted the photo. 

The Times says “it is not clear if Mr. Lindell is a target of the investigation.”  

While the agents provided Lindell with a letter asking him not to discuss the investigation, Lindell read aloud from both the warrant and the letter on his livestream video Tuesday night.  

Latest Articles

Listen: America's Frontline News Roundup

Listen: America's Frontline News Roundup

Sep 16, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Girlfriend of January 6th prisoner in ‘DC gulag’ alleges shocking abuse

EXCLUSIVE: Girlfriend of January 6th prisoner in ‘DC gulag’ alleges shocking abuse

Sep 16, 2022

Media silent as senator openly calls for violence against pro-life Americans

Media silent as senator openly calls for violence against pro-life Americans

Sep 16, 2022

Most Popular

Do vaccinated regret injections?

Do vaccinated regret injections?

Sep 15, 2022

Four celebrities 'die suddenly' within one week

Four celebrities 'die suddenly' within one week

Jul 25, 2022

Actress who blamed COVID on Republicans, unvaccinated, reports stroke

Actress who blamed COVID on Republicans, unvaccinated, reports stroke

Sep 12, 2022

Americas Frontline Doctors
America's Frontline Doctors Logo

Support the cause

Donations raised will support our efforts to educate the American public and political leaders.

Join Us
Privacy Policy
Americas Frontline Doctors
0:00
0:00
Additional Episodes