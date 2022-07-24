Biden gets COVID one year after saying vaccines prevent infections

Exactly one year ago today, Joe Biden boldly claimed during a town hall meeting that vaccines prevent COVID-19 infections.

“You’re ok, you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” he guaranteed on July 21, 2021.

On July 21, 2022, after four vaccinations, Biden tested positive for COVID.

It was one year ago today that Biden said this quote: "You're not going to get covid if you have these vaccinations."



Today, Biden tested positive for covid. pic.twitter.com/Q1BcBQaEXH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2022

Biden also promised at a town hall that “If you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to be hospitalized, you’re not going to be in the IC unit, and you’re not going to die.” But for the non-injected, Biden guaranteed “a winter of illness and death.”

This, too, turned out to be false. A May study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found that the advent of the COVID-19 vaccine saw a 25% increase in cardiovascular events.

The study also aimed to determine if the uptick in cardiovascular events was associated with COVID-19 or the COVID-19 vaccine. The findings showed that for the period of January-May 2021, there was a 25% increase in emergency cardiovascular events compared with the same period in 2019 and 2020, and entirely associated with the COVID-19 shot, not COVID-19.

Hospitals have also been disputing Biden’s claim. In February, America’s Frontline News reported that Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) director of the COVID ward Professor Jacob Jeris told Channel 13 that most of the hospital’s severe cases were among the injected.

“Right now, most of our severe cases are vaccinated,” said Jeris. “They received at least three injections. But 70%-80% of the severe cases are vaccinated. So the vaccine has no significance regarding severe illness and that’s why 20%-25% of our patients are unvaccinated.”

America’s Frontline News also reported in February that in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust issued a letter stating that 93% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were vaccinated. 77% of those were fully vaccinated with their third dose.

Those who were unvaccinated made up about 7% of the hospitalized COVID patients.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals is a group of eight hospitals serving a population of 1.6 million, run by Chairman Steve Fogg and Chief Executive Trish Armstrong Child.

In its letter, Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s Information Governance Department confirmed:

“I can confirm on 18th of January 2022 there were 182 covid positive inpatients in our Trust within 14 days of their first positive diagnosis.

“Vaccinated with two or more doses – 162

“Vaccinated with one dose – 7

“Unvaccinated - 13

“Of the 162 vaccinated patients 130 had received their booster or 3rd dose.”