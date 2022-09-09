AOC concerned about checks and balances if she were president

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is concerned that if she were president, she would be subjected to checks and balances by the judicial and legislative branches of government.

In a lengthy feature published by GQ Wednesday titled “AOC’s Fight for the Future" the bartender-turned-lawmaker complained bitterly about a smorgasbord of oppressions holding her back including how “so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color.”

AOC, known most of her life as Sandy Cortez, was born in the Bronx to a Bronx-born father and Puerto Rican mother.

But the socialist congresswoman named other impediments to her future, including an “empowered” Senate and Supreme Court.

“There would be other impediments—obstacles about which Ocasio-Cortez is practical, if not exactly optimistic,” writes GQ’s Wesley Lowery fawningly. “‘Could Obama have gotten elected without the kind of financial support that he had?’ she asked, noting that her opposition to Wall Street would be a major hurdle to any further rise. ‘I don’t know.’

“Even were she theoretically to become president, then what? She’d face a system—from the Senate to the Supreme Court—both empowered and inclined to thwart her most sweeping ambitions. ‘There are still plenty of limitations,’ she said, playing out the hypothetical. ‘It’s tough, it’s really tough.’”

AOC has never been a fan of having political opponents. In November 2020, after the media announced Trump had lost the election, AOC proposed creating a blacklist of Trump supporters.

"Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?" she tweeted. "I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future."

A study last year determined that AOC is one of the least effective members of Congress, having introduced 21 bills, which never even went to committee or the floor.

Nevertheless, AOC remains the media’s socialist darling. A brief analysis of news reports shows that mainstream media are overwhelmingly obsequious towards the legislator, who enjoys an estimated less than 10% negative news coverage.

Even AOC’s Wikipedia page, which contains an abnormally long list of subheadings despite her lack of accomplishments, contains no section on “controversy” as with many politicians, or even any mention that the congresswoman is controversial.

AOC also enjoys protection from Big Tech. In June, America’s Frontline News reported that Twitter suspended Mini AOC, a young girl who went viral for mocking the intellectually-challenged AOC. The girl, named Ava Martinez, had previously been forced to leave the platform after receiving death threats from AOC’s supporters.

"The Left's Harassment and death threats have gone too far for our family. We have been getting calls on our personal phone numbers," said her father at the time. "For our safety and for our child's safety, we deleted all Mini AOC accounts."