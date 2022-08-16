‘Another vaxxident’: Social media reacts to helicopter crash report

Social media users are reacting to new reports that a pilot who crashed a medical helicopter nearly two weeks ago suddenly blacked out mid-flight.

The helicopter, also carrying a flight nurse and medic, was on its way to pick up a patient when it crashed in a field in Andalusia, Alabama. The crash took down a power pole and left the pilot with serious injuries.

“Medivac helicopter pilot crashes after blacking out,” tweeted To the Lifeboats. “How many innocent people will the @FAASafetyBrief @FAANews sacrifice before acknowledging the obvious - the FAA violated it's rules to push a medical intervention that's made pilots unsafe to fly. Time to start grounding.”

“Just another vaxxident,” commented one netizen.

“Few unvaxxed pilots, little international travel. Win for climate,” tweeted another.

“We must also drive very defensively,” said another user. “Do not trust the other driver to yield. To stay in their lane. Stop for a red light or stop sign. It’s terrible, but the vaxxed will eventually die off, until then, just don’t let their stupidity be your demise.”

While America’s Frontline News has not verified reports on the cause of the crash, injuries from the experimental COVID-19 injections among pilots – who were all forced to get the shots – has become a growing concern.

“By aviation’s own rules, COVID-19 vaccines should never have been allowed into aviation until sufficient evidence about them had been acquired,” said the Global Aviation Advocacy Coalition (GAAC) in a statement . “Now, they are widespread. In territories that have mandated their use, practically 100% of aviation workers including pilots and cabin crew have taken them and many have suffered various side effects and adverse events.”

In one such example, American Airlines Pilot Robert Snow, who was forced to get the shot by November 7, 2021 or lose his job, suffered a cardiac arrest six minutes after touching down in Dallas on April 9th.

“Quite literally I was told if I did not receive the vaccination I would be fired,” said the flight captain in a video taken from his room in the ICU. “This was from our director of flight. So, under duress, I received the vaccine. Now, just a few days ago, after landing in Dallas, six minutes after we landed, I passed out. I coded. I required three shocks. I needed to be intubated. I am now in the ICU in Dallas.”

Then Snow lifted up his gown to show his torso hooked up to multiple machines.

“This is what the vaccine has done for me,” he said. “I will probably never fly again, based upon the criteria that the FAA establishes for pilots. I was hoping to teach my daughter to fly. She wants to be a pilot. That will probably never happen. All courtesy of the vaccine. This is unacceptable and I am one of the victims. You can see that this is the actual result of the vaccine for some of us. Mandatory, no questions asked. Get the shot or you’re fired. This is not the American way.”

Snow is not the only pilot to narrowly avoid mass casualties after being harmed by the shot. Captain Cody Flint nearly blacked out during his flight two days after getting injected in February. While he safely landed the plane, Flint has no recollection of doing so.

COVID-19 injection injuries are being partially blamed for the current pilot shortage plaguing airlines.

The shortage is causing a significant rise in flight cancellations across the country and even making cuts to regional flights. In June, American Airlines announced it will be cutting flights to Toledo, Ohio, Ithaca, New York and Isla, New York to cope with the pilot shortage.

The shortage is also leading some airlines to lower the requirements for pilots. Republic Airways, a regional carrier that flies on behalf of Delta, United and American, is trying to halve the required number of training hours. Delta Airlines announced in January an end to its bachelor's degree pre-requisite. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) may introduce legislation that would raise retirement age for pilots from 65 to 67.