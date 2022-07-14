AFLDS doctor files $5M defamation lawsuit against news outlet

America’s Frontline Doctors member Dr. Bret Barker, DNP, FNP, RN is suing MedPage Today and its Director of Enterprise & Investigative Reporting Kristina Fiore for defamation after Fiore wrote an article Dr. Barker says is riddled with disinformation.

Dr. Barker is author of Sold Out Souls:Sars2-COVID-19, Simple Truths Ignored and CEO of Nuremberg 2.0, an organization dedicated to medical accountability and holding responsible medical professionals who harm the public in the name of COVID-19.

In May, Fiore penned an article titled, “Should Doctors Worry About 'Nuremberg 2.0?' — It's a ‘completely misleading application of the concepts of the Nuremberg trials.’”

Fiore first led readers to believe that Nuremberg 2.0 is about the Nuremberg trials and not the Nuremberg Code , which was developed in response to the medical experimentation perpetrated by the Nazis as revealed in the Nuremberg trials. The Code contains 10 tenets dedicated to human safety and dignity, the first of which is that “the voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.”

In fact, Fiore writes about an individual who made a public comment at the California State Assembly against bill AB-2098 , which would allow medical professionals to be punished for challenging the COVID-19 narrative.

As Fiore wrote:

"’I oppose this bill,’ he started, ‘and anybody who supports this bill will be held accountable under Nuremberg codes. Be warned.’”

But despite the outright reference to the Nuremberg Codes, Fiore said the word, which is “thrown around by the right wing,” refers to the Nuremberg trials.

“These days, it's mostly referred to as ‘Nuremberg 2.0,’ to invoke a second coming of the trials,” she wrote.

Fiore then shared how one science professor in Canada said “he's received many threats referencing Nuremberg 2.0” She proceeded to re-invoke the California State Assembly incident and name Dr. Bret Barker, making it seem as though Dr. Barker was the individual who made the public comment, when the doctor was not even there. She wrote that “the speaker at the California State Assembly hearing didn’t identify himself” and then went on to name Dr. Bret Barker as the CEO.

Third, Fiore led readers to believe that Nuremberg 2.0 is a medical terrorist organization “which essentially calls for doctors (and others) to be killed for providing COVID shots and other supposed pandemic crimes.” She also suggested that Nuremberg 2.0 members want to “execute” those who promote the COVID-19 vaccine, like in the Nuremberg trials.

The week after Fiore wrote her piece, Dr. Barker filed a lawsuit against both MedPage Today and Fiore herself, seeking compensatory damages of $5 million for “long-term permanent damage to my personal life and reputation,” and punitive damages of $1 million.

The complaint also mentions that Fiore did not reach out to Dr. Barker for a statement before publishing the story online and in emails to the publication’s 150,000 subscriber base. The story reached Dr. Barkers colleagues “and those who may have influence on my licensure and ability to work.”

The lawsuit also alleges damage to Nuremberg 2.0 and its ability to pursue truth and justice.

The organization’s mission is “Raising of funds to initiate lawsuits, complaints, and trial of persons, companies, government entities, public officials, medical practitioners {physicians, pharmacists, etc) who aided and abetted in the largest crime against humanity promoting fear of the coronavirus {COVID-19) and preventing dissemination of treatment information, censorship of alternative treatments, causing loss of life due to delayed, ineffective treatments, and withholding of treatment information through censorship marking expert and knowledgeable providers as ‘unknowledgeable’ and ‘not experts’ and such defamation has led to countless deaths, disability and suffering.

“All the above includes experimentation on human subjects against the Nuremberg code and the Declaration of Helsinki by limiting knowledge to consumers. All the above includes violations of the 14th amendment through mandating of vaccinations leading to loss of life, disability and suffering including loss of job, income of individuals and their families. All the above includes unnecessary testing and shutdowns of businesses causing financial ruin.

“All the above includes selective treatment of individuals through a form of racism dubbed Vaxism. Vaccinated people can get sick and transmit the disease but are allowed privileges not given to the unvaccinated. Testing of the vaccinated is not done, only the unvaccinated and has resulted in segregation and destruction of family units, friendships, and business relationships.”