Abortion sympathizers target Clarence Thomas with racial slurs

While last week’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was a 6-3 majority opinion, abortion sympathizers are focusing their rage on Justice Clarence Thomas, the only Black justice on the Supreme Court, with racial slurs.

“Clarence Thomas: Just another dumb field “n**ger,” tweeted John Corbett (@johnvcorbett) following the decision.

“This tweet is sickening. Clarence Thomas is a dirty porchmonkey and as a transwoman I’m giving everyone permission to use the n word on him,” wrote Abigail Markstein (@Asae) Friday.

“Clarence Thomas is still a n**ger slave to his white ‘nutcase’ wife Ginni Thomas and the Supreme Court is a f*cking mess. I can’t say it any other way; but it’s the truth no matter what you think,” said Bob Falcey (@Bobfalcey19481).

“You mean Supreme Court Justice Uncle Tom?” said Jared Panchan (@sudonkugames).

“Clarence Thomas really wants to own slaves and to be able to call Black people n**gers. In front of white people. And laugh. Coon-a** motherf*cker.”

Others claimed they were not racist as they hurled the racial epithets.

“Doesn’t the N**GER realize his rights are next?” posted AJ (@indiecat30), following it up with, “And this is how pissed off I am! Drop the N-word and people react – I'm not racist either! Just making a point!”

“No, he’s got a Caucasian wife,” tweeted Sandra Hinton. “So, that doesn’t make him (and please nobody blame this phrase on anyone but a southern cracker!!/) An UPPITY N**GER?”

Brief searches for “Samuel Alito or “John Roberts” - the Supreme Court Chief Justice – show more modest attacks, most of the time when mentioned alongside the other majority justices.

Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart piled on, commenting on Instagram that Justice Thomas is “an old black man who doesn’t know who he is,” referring to Thomas forgetting he’s Black by veering off script.

Shock jock Howard Stern also focused his criticism on the justice.

“The whole mess we’re in with that lightweight, Clarence Thomas, who’s been sitting there like Darth Vader, dormant, waiting for other kooks to join the Supreme Court and waiting and waiting through the decades,” said Stern.

“I hope they roll it all the way back to slavery and then they slap him on a plantation,” said co-host Robin Quivers.

Clarence Thomas was even issued a warning by The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg who, like Thomas, is Black.

“You better hope that they don’t come for you, Clarence, and say you should not be married to your wife who happens to be white,” Goldberg warned. “Because they will move back, and you better hope that nobody says, you know, well, you’re not in the Constitution. You’re back to being a quarter of a person because that’s not going to work either.”

“The white liberals always love us until we don't agree with white liberal opinions, then we magically become n**gers lol Its okay though. You were never fooling anyone,” wrote a Twitter user in response to the slurs.