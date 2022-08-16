8 in 10 Americans believe US has 2-tiered justice system, says survey

A national survey has found that nearly 8 in 10 Americans believe the United States has a two-tiered justice system, with politicians and members of the D.C. elite treated differently than ordinary Americans.

A Nationwide Issues Survey by The Trafalgar Group conducted last month asked 1,080 likely general election voters, “What is your opinion of the current state of the American justice system?”

The poll found that 79.3% of Americans agreed that “There are two tiers of justice: One set of laws for politicians and Washington, D.C. insiders vs one set of laws for everyday Americans" while 11.6% said “There is one system of justice with laws applied to all Americans equally,” and 9.1% were not sure.

When broken out by party, 87.8% of Republicans agreed that there are two tiers of justice, 6.9% believe it is a just system, and 5.3% are not sure.

Surprisingly, most Democrats appeared to agree with the majority of Republicans, with 66.7% saying they believe there is a two-tiered justice system, 17.5% saying the justice system is equal for all, and 15.8% remaining unsure.

The survey comes as the Justice Department sent 30 FBI agents to raid President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday in an unprecedented power grab that shocked the nation. The agents reportedly seized 10 boxes of documents, allegedly containing national archives, and broke into the president’s personal safe. "They were not being judicious about what they took," a source told Fox News.

Though President Trump stated he was “working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies,” the FBI still carried out the unannounced raid in what appears to be a weaponization of America’s law enforcement to punish political opponents.

The FBI has yet to raid the home of Hunter Biden, despite ample evidence of business dealings with the Chinese Communist Party, drug use and possession, prostitution solicitation, and other crimes. The FBI has yet to raid the home of those connected to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who deleted 33,000 classified emails while they were under subpoena and spied on Trump’s presidential campaign. The FBI has yet to raid the home of former President Obama who did not just fail to hand over documents; tens of thousands of his administration's documents went missing or were destroyed.

Political figures such as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who whistleblowers allege lied under oath to Congress when he denied targeting politically dissident parents as domestic terrorists, have not been investigated.

Nor has Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), whose congressional campaign was helped by a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) spy with whom Swalwell had relations, been raided or investigated. The CCP operative, named Fang Fang, also planted an intern in Swalwell’s office.

Even now, some January 6 attendees are being imprisoned illegally without trial. While January 6 attendees have been imprisoned and fined for trespassing on Capitol grounds, all charges were dropped against The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s production crew, who committed the same misdemeanor.

Finding that most Americans believe the U.S. justice system has been compromised is a major cause for concern, particularly when over a quarter of Americans believe an armed revolution against the government may soon be necessary.

As reported by America’s Frontline News, a recent University of Chicago poll found that over a quarter of Americans feel it soon may be time to exercise the Second Amendment as it was originally intended and take up arms against the government.

The poll of 1,000 Americans found that 28% of Americans, 37% of whom have guns in their homes, feel “it may be necessary at some point soon for citizens to take up arms against the government.”

In addition, 73% of Republicans and 51% of Democrats feel the government is “corrupt and rigged against everyday people like me."

“Overall, two-thirds of Republican and Independent voters agree that the government is ‘corrupt and rigged’ against them, while Democrats are evenly split,” revealed the survey.