43-year-old doctor 'dies suddenly' after Pfizer side effect

Dr. Bret Stetka, MD who championed the COVID-19 injections, died earlier this month after suffering a sudden seizure at his home. He was 43 years old. Stetka was the author of A History of the Human Brain, a writer and editor for Medscape, and a contributor to NPR and Scientific American.

Stetka is survived by his wife of 17 years and his one-year-old daughter Nico, whom he injected with the COVID-19 shot in July.

“A little disgruntled, but took it like a champ,” Stetka posted on Twitter above a post-vaccination photo of his daughter on July 21, his last post.

“We don’t yet know exactly what killed him,” his wife wrote in a description of a GoFundMe campaign she created in the wake of her husband’s death, according to The Gateway Pundit.

“From the moment Nico arrived, he was gearing up to teach his daughter everything he knew, and he knew everything: how to play drums and guitar and piano, how to make jokes, how our brains and bodies work, what stars are, how to tie her little shoes, how to roast a chicken, how to plant a garden, how to love freely and purely and without expectation,” she added.

Seizures are a known side effect of Pfizer’s COVID-19 injections, with numerous occurrences recorded by the pharmaceutical giant during its vaccine trials.

In its post-marketing experience analysis, Pfizer records 501 instances of neurological adverse events of special interest. Of those, seizures remained the most reported at 204 cases, followed by 83 cases of epilepsy, 33 cases of generalised tonic-clonic seizure, 15 cases of febrile convulsion, 12 cases of status epilepticus, 9 cases of petit mal epilepsy and tonic convulsions and 4 cases of partial seizures.

Two weeks ago, 51-year-old chef Paul Leech died after suffering a sudden seizure and cardiac arrest at the British bar where he worked. As reported by America’s Frontline News, scientific findings show the COVID-19 shots directly correlate to a 25% increase in cardiac events.

A concerning uptick in sudden deaths like Stetka’s and Leech’s has even the mainstream media sounding the alarm.